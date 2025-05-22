IJC Spring Semi-Annual Meeting Focuses on Ensuring Healthy, Safe and Prosperous Transboundary Watersheds

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- The International Joint Commission (IJC) held its spring semi-annual meeting from April 28-May 2, in Washington, D.C. The event convened Commissioners, staff, board and committee members to discuss ongoing work, challenges and opportunities.

"In these challenging times, the work that we do to preserve and protect our boundary waters and resolve disputes between Canada and the United States is more important than ever," IJC US Co-Chair Gerald Acker said.

During the week-long meeting, the Commissioners met with the many IJC boards and committees. Updates included board expansions and new membership, ongoing and completed computer modeling of hydrological systems, infrastructure work being undertaken by outside agencies and organizations, and work being planned for the coming months.

Commissioners also formally met with representatives from the Canadian and US governments, providing updates on current and forecasted conditions across transboundary watersheds. Governments received information on board activities, the IJC's ongoing studies, including the progress of those in the Elk-Kootenai/y River basin, St. Mary and Milk River basin, Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, and the Poplar River basin. Commissioners also updated governments on the IJC's Circle of Experts initiative, which brings together Indigenous experts from across the transboundary region to discuss how the IJC can best work with them on water governance issues to the mutual benefit of these communities and the Commission's duties.

Additionally, Commissioners were graciously hosted by the Canadian Embassy for lunch Tuesday, April 29, and were very pleased to welcome guests and interested parties to a reception at the Harry S. Truman Building on April 30.

The next semi-annual meeting is scheduled for Fall 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario. Commissioners are looking forward to continuing their cross-border efforts to resolve problems and work together into the future.

"We're looking forward to continuing to fulfill the duties of the Boundary Waters Treaty with our colleagues in both Canada and the United States," said Canadian Co-Chair Pierre Baril.

Quick Facts

Each board has its own responsibilities, public engagement efforts, and opportunities for involvement detailed on their respective websites: ijc.org/en/who/boards

The IJC is a binational body established by the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909 to help the governments of Canada and the United States prevent and resolve disputes over use of the waters shared by the two countries.



Cara Prest Canadian Section [email protected] 613-293-7226

Ed Virden US Section [email protected] 202-372-7990

