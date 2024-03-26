IIAC TO HOST TOP DIGITAL CURRENCY EXPERTS FROM CANADA AND THE U.S. SHAPING THE FUTURE OF MONEY

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) has unveiled a prominent panel of experts to discuss the future of money.

The exploration of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) has gained significant momentum worldwide, with over 130 countries, including Canada, actively engaged in CBDC research and development.

While CBDCs have the potential to transform the global payments landscape – to improve its efficiency, lower transaction costs and increase financial inclusion – concerns have been raised over privacy, cybersecurity, and government control.

In the U.S., the possibility of a U.S. CBDC has become a hot-button political issue.

Is a CBDC inevitable?

What is its true impact?

What influential role can and should the private sector play?

Join us on April 18 in Toronto for knowledgeable and provocative panel discussion that shines the spotlight on central banks' forays into digital currencies, tests the boundaries of our thinking, and prepares us for what may lie ahead.

Moderator:

Andreas Veneris, Connaught Scholar and Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, cross-appointed with Computer Science, University of Toronto

Speakers:

Yaya Fanusie, Adjunct Senior Fellow, Centre for a New American Security (CNAS); Director, Policy, AML & Cyber Risk, Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI); former CIA counterterrorism analyst

Jennifer Lassiter, Executive Director, Digital Dollar Project; Mosaic Fellow, Progressive Policy Institute

Andreas Park, Research Director, FinHub, Rotman School of Management; Professor of Finance, Department of Management, University of Toronto Mississauga & Rotman School of Management

Paul Samson, President, Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI)

About the Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC)

Asset. Ally. Advocate.

The Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) is the national association representing investment firms that provide products and services to Canadians.

The IIAC represents investment firms of every type including investment and mutual fund dealers, exempt market dealers, portfolio managers and investment fund managers.

Our Members:

Manufacture and distribute a range of investment products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and prospectus exempt products,





Trade in debt and equity on all marketplaces,





Provide custodial and clearing services, and





Underwrite issuers in public and private markets.

Our Services:

Advocacy: A strong voice for issues that matter.





Forums: A place for industry to come together to address issues of significance.





Education: A center for accredited educational courses – webcasts, seminars, and other events.





Resources: A source for industry data and practice resources.

