Leading Experts in Sustainable Finance to convene March 26, 2024 for the IIAC Event: Blue Bonds - Are They Part of Canada's Sustainable Finance Future?

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) has unveiled a prominent panel of experts to discuss how we can bring the power of capital markets to Canada's Blue Economy.

The economic activity related to our oceans, seas, coasts, and related industries is considerable and the continued sustainable use of ocean resources for our economic growth and healthy marine ecosystem is a viable concern.

While a nascent market today, blue bonds are an emerging area of sustainable finance and could support projects focused on the Blue Economy – coastal climate adaptation and resilience; marine ecosystem management, conservation and restoration; sustainable coastal and marine tourism; sustainable marine value chains; marine renewable energy; marine pollution; sustainable ports; and sustainable marine transport.

PRESENTERS

Bruce Dudley, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Innovation, The Delphi Group

Sue McNamara, Senior Vice President, Fixed Income, Head of Responsible Investing, Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd.

Samy Muaddi, Head of Emerging Markets Fixed Income, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Siddharth Samarth, Managing Director & Head, Sustainable Finance, CIBC Capital Markets

John Uhren, Managing Director, Sustainable Finance, BMO Capital Markets

