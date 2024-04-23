IIAC TO HOST MARKET DATA FORUM - KEY TRENDS AND HOT BUTTON ISSUES

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

TORONTO, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Escalating market data costs have drawn global regulatory and buy side and sell side attention, and triggered demands for greater price transparency.

On May 2, The Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) is hosting a roundtable forum in Toronto dedicated to addressing the state of market data pricing, including pricing trends in Europe and North America; the practical impact of Canadian, U.S. and UK regulatory frameworks; and proposed practical solutions.

Participants will provide industry-leading insights and analysis on:

Cost methodologies, including the data fee methodology (DFM) and fee approvals.

Operational Procedures, including procedural efficiencies, licensing, and audit practices, that may decrease costs

Structures and administration models: including information processors, consolidators, and their cost impacts

Joining the conversations are:

All attendees are welcome to contribute to the discussion.

About the Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC)

Asset. Ally. Advocate.

The Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC) is the national association representing investment firms that provide products and services to Canadians.

The IIAC represents investment firms of every type including investment and mutual fund dealers, exempt market dealers, portfolio managers and investment fund managers.

Our Members:

Manufacture and distribute a range of investment products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and prospectus exempt products,

Trade in debt and equity on all marketplaces,

Provide custodial and clearing services, and

Underwrite issuers in public and private markets.

Our Services:

Advocacy: A strong voice for issues that matter.

Forums: A place for industry to come together to address issues of significance.

Education: A center for accredited educational courses – webcasts, seminars, and other events.

Resources: A source for industry data and practice resources.



