iHeartRadio Canada Expands with the Addition of 39 Corus Radio Stations

– AM and FM Corus Radio stations across Canada join iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app –

– With a robust offering featuring thousands of radio stations, playlists, and podcasts, iHeartRadio Canada provides even more options for listeners with the addition of Corus Radio stations –

TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Media's iHeartRadio Canada in partnership with Corus Entertainment, announced today the addition of 39 Corus Radio stations to the iHeartRadio Canada platform. The partnership adds more of Canada's biggest radio stations to iHeartRadio Canada's extensive library, which includes thousands of radio stations, playlists, and podcasts.

Available for listeners to stream across Canada on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app, the Corus Radio stations joining iHeartRadio Canada include rock favourites Toronto's Q107 and Vancouver's CFOX; Calgary's Country 105 and Edmonton's CISN 103.9; Kitchener's 91.5 The Beat, playing the best of pop; and news and talk formats 980 CKNW in B.C., 630 CHED in Alberta, 680 CJOB in Manitoba, 640 Toronto, and 980 CFPL London. A complete list of Corus Radio stations now streaming through iHeartRadio Canada is available here.

"Making our radio stations available to our listeners wherever they are is paramount to Corus Radio. We are thrilled to be able to reach new listeners through this strategic partnership with iHeartRadio Canada," said Chris "Dunner" Duncombe, Corus' Director of Streaming and Podcasting. "Our award winning programming is exemplified across our 39 Canadian stations – from pop, country, rock, and news talk – led by some of the most talented on-air personalities in the country."

"The addition of Corus Radio stations to the iHeartRadio Canada platform delivers expanded choice for listeners, making their experience bigger and better than ever before," said Sarah Cummings, Director of Radio Content for iHeartRadio, Bell Media, and Orbyt Media. "iHeartRadio Canada offers a best-in-class audio experience through the app and website, allowing listeners to choose the audio content they want, whenever they want it."

All iHeartRadio Canada stations are available across Canada via live stream on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed. Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.



1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About iHeartRadio Canada

iHeartRadio is in Canada through a partnership between Bell Media and iHeartMedia, Inc . A leader in innovative radio programming throughout Canada, Bell Media features the country's most dynamic, popular, and respected radio brands, including Toronto's CHUM 104.5, the ÉNERGIE group in Québec, international brands like Virgin Radio, and Canadian brands including PURE COUNTRY, BOUNCE Radio, and MOVE Radio. Bell Media is the largest radio broadcaster in Canada, with 215 music channels including 103 licensed radio stations in 58 markets across the country. For more information, visit iHeartRadio.ca .

