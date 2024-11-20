iHeartRadio Canada Adds 51 Stations From Pattison Media

– All Pattison Media radio stations can now be streamed on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app –

– iHeartRadio Canada continues to provide extensive options for listeners, with thousands of radio stations, playlists, and podcasts –

TORONTO , Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Media's iHeartRadio Canada and Pattison Media announced today that Pattison Media's 51 radio stations are now available on the iHeartRadio Canada platform. The new partnership sees even more of Canada's popular radio stations join iHeartRadio Canada's extensive library, which includes music channels, radio stations, and hundreds of thousands of podcasts, playlists, and on demand content.

Listeners across Canada can now enjoy Pattison Media's radio stations on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app, featuring great music, local programming, and engaging content, with formats spanning adult contemporary, alternative, classic hits, rock, and more. The Pattison Media stations joining iHeartRadio Canada include 102.3 NOW Radio in Edmonton, 101.5 Today Radio in Calgary, and QX104 in Winnipeg, as well as brands Beach Radio and REWIND Radio. A complete list of Pattison Media stations now streaming through iHeartRadio Canada is available here.

"We are excited to join the iHeartRadio Canada platform," said Rod Schween, President of Pattison Media. "As Canada's largest western-based broadcaster, we are dedicated to delivering our content to listeners, advertisers, and communities across all major platforms. iHeartRadio Canada is undoubtedly one of the top audio streaming services in the country."

"As we continue to expand our offering for listeners, we're able to provide even more choice for Canadians as they access the content they want no matter where they are," said Sarah Cummings, Director of Radio Content for iHeartRadio, Bell Media, and Orbyt Media. "It's wonderful to partner with Pattison Media and welcome their great lineup of stations to the iHeartRadio Canada platform."

All iHeartRadio Canada stations are available across Canada via live stream on iHeart.com and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

About Pattison Media

Headquartered in Kamloops, B.C., Pattison Media, is one of the country's largest, private, western-based media companies. Spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, their operations currently encompass 51 radio stations, 3 television stations and 20 online news portals in 32 different markets. Pattison Media is a proud division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses, based in Vancouver, which has grown to become one of the largest, privately held companies in Canada. Please visit www.pattisonmedia.com or www.jimpattison.com for more information.

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

About iHeartRadio Canada

iHeartRadio is in Canada through a partnership between Bell Media and iHeartMedia, Inc. A leader in innovative audio programming throughout Canada, iHeartRadio Canada features the country's most dynamic, popular, and respected radio brands, including Toronto's CHUM 104.5, the ÉNERGIE group in Québec, international brands like Virgin Radio, and Canadian brands including PURE COUNTRY, BOUNCE Radio, and MOVE Radio. iHeartRadio Canada encompasses audio content featuring 212 music channels, including 100 licensed radio stations, hundreds of thousands of podcasts, playlists, and on demand content. For more information, visit iHeartRadio.ca.

