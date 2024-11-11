IGUA NAMES NEW PRESIDENT - JACOB IRVING APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF THE INDUSTRIAL GAS USERS ASSOCIATION (IGUA)

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Industrial Gas Users Association (IGUA) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacob Irving as its new President, effective November 11, 2024. Mr. Irving steps into this role following the retirement of Shahrzad Rahbar, whose leadership and dedication have shaped IGUA for 12 years. At a recent Board Meeting, IGUA's Directors expressed their gratitude to Mrs. Rahbar for her remarkable contributions and welcomed Mr. Irving's vision for the future.

Mr. Irving brings a wealth of experience, with over two decades of leadership roles across the petroleum and electricity sectors. He has successfully led some of Canada's most prominent energy industry associations including the Oilsands Developers Group, Canadian Hydropower Association and most recently, the Energy Council of Canada. Originally from the Huron and Franco-Ontarian community of Penetanguishene, Mr. Irving's journey from his early education in French-language schools to a career that has spanned the globe, reflects his commitment to Canadian energy and his dedication to making a positive impact.

As IGUA's new President, Mr. Irving will lead a team of dedicated professionals focused on advocating reliable and competitively priced natural gas. This will be essential for maintaining industry competitiveness while also supporting decarbonization efforts. Recognizing the essential role that large-scale energy users play in supporting Canada's economic strength, Mr. Irving is dedicated to securing energy solutions that fuel Canadian industry and that support thousands of jobs across the country. His extensive background in Canadian energy policy, regulation, and stakeholder engagement will serve him well as he represents the interests of IGUA members at both the provincial and federal levels.

Mr. Irving is a passionate advocate and promoter of all forms of Canadian energy and has championed the country's products, services and expertise nationally and internationally. His commitment aligns perfectly with IGUA's members work related to energy security which promotes Canada's continued, enviable strength in this critical area of growth and sustainable development.

The IGUA Board of Directors extends heartfelt thanks to Shahrzad Rahbar for her impactful leadership, which has been instrumental in building IGUA's reputation as a trusted and influential voice in the energy sector. Under her stewardship, IGUA has continued to thrive with a strong, engaged management team.

For more information about the Industrial Gas Users Association's vision, mission and mandate, visit igua.ca.

