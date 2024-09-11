Bill 69, IGUA Advocates for Energy Governance That Supports Both the Transition and Competitiveness

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Industrial Gas Users Association (IGUA) released its submission on Bill 69 on the The "Act ensuring the responsible governance of energy resources and amending various legislative provisions". IGUA endorses the obejctives and key elements of Bill 69. "IGUA welcomes the focus on economic development and energy system efficiency" says Nazim Sebaa, IGUA's Vice-President. The introduction of an integrated resource planning framework (PGIRE) is a significant step to ensure efficient management of energy resources for the future. Bill 69's recognition of the importance of both pipes and wires in ensuring resilient and reliable energy transition is refreshing.

IGUA calls for strengthening the language around economic competitiveness both for PGIRE and in the revised mandate of the Régie de l'énergie. "For the energy transition to be successful, it is critical that Quebec ensures its industrial sector remains competitive, capable of adapting to environmental regulations while maintaining its standing on the global market" says Mr. Sebaa. IGUA recommends the creation of a Strategic Oversight Group for PGIRE populated by experts and key stakeholders including industry.

IGUA respresents large industrial gas users in Quebec and Ontario.

For more information contact Nazim Sebaa, Vice-President, Industrial Gas Users Association, Email [email protected], Phone Number +1 438 395 8309