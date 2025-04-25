The Industrial Gas Users Association (IGUA) Pays Tribute to John Creighton

OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - It is with great sadness that the Industrial Gas Users Association (IGUA) has learned of the sudden passing of John Creighton, former Chair of IGUA's Board of Directors and a highly respected member of our industrial community.

John left a lasting mark on IGUA through his thoughtful leadership, his clear vision, and his steadfast dedication to the interests of Canada's industrial energy consumers. Many remember the warm and supportive welcome John extended to new members when they first joined the Association. He embodied the spirit of collaboration and mutual support that continues to define IGUA's identity today.

Beyond his role at IGUA, John had an outstanding career with Greenfield Global, where he was a key contributor to several strategic initiatives, including low-carbon fuels development, carbon sequestration projects, and other critical business development efforts.

John was recognized for his professional rigor, his deep humanity, and his passionate commitment to environmental innovation. His dedication to advancing the energy transition, combined with his wise counsel and genuine kindness, inspired generations of energy professionals.

His passing is a tremendous loss to IGUA, to Greenfield Global, and to the broader Canadian energy community.

"John Creighton embodied the legacy we all aspire to leave behind: one of generosity, excellence, and unwavering commitment. He was a pillar of our Association and a mentor to many of us. His kindness, his attentiveness, and his sense of duty left an indelible mark on IGUA. We owe him a great debt of gratitude."

— Serge Laflamme, Chair of the Board of Directors, IGUA

On behalf of all IGUA members, we honour John's remarkable life and career, and extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at Greenfield Global. His legacy of compassion, dedication, and excellence will be remembered and cherished.

In memory of John, donations may be made to the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre at the University Health Network:

https://turnerporter.permavita.com/site/JohnAndrewCreighton.html?s=110

For more information about the Industrial Gas Users Association's vision, mission and mandate, visit igua.ca.

