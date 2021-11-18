WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM ) (TSX: IGM) today officially introduced its climate commitments, in support of the global climate momentum achieved during COP26.

Through IGM's wealth and asset management businesses (IG Wealth Management, Investment Planning Counsel and Mackenzie Investments) the company plays a critical role in the global transition to a low-carbon economy. IGM has detailed its climate commitments in a position statement on the company's website, with a focus on three key areas:

Investing in a greener, climate resilient economy – Our investment processes and products give us the opportunity to manage climate risks and create innovative solutions to our ongoing climate issues. Collaborating and engaging to help shape the global transition – We play a vital role in bringing climate-smart investment advice and solutions to clients, helping companies adapt, and participating in industry and policy advancements. Demonstrating alignment through our corporate actions – We will hold ourselves to a similar standard that we expect from the companies we invest in and empower our employees to stand behind our commitments.

"As a leading Canadian financial services organization and an allocator of capital worldwide, we have a responsibility to not just advocate, but to act on the changes we want to see in the world," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial Inc. "We recognize that communities and companies will be impacted in different ways by the climate transition. We support an approach that is fair and equitable for all, while achieving the global goal of a net zero future by 2050."

Some of our recent climate-related milestones are outlined below:

IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments became founding signatories to the Canadian Investor Statement on Climate Change, calling for increased accountability in the private sector.

IG Wealth Management launched the IG Climate Action Portfolios, a suite of four managed solutions which aim to provide clients with the opportunity to support and benefit from the global transition to net zero emissions.

Mackenzie Investments became a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, joining 220 global asset managers committed to supporting the goal of net zero emissions.

Mackenzie acquired Greenchip Financial Corp., a leading investment boutique focused on thematic investing to combat climate change.

Mackenzie launched new environmentally focused funds including the Mackenzie Greenchip Global Balanced Fund, the Mackenzie Global Sustainable Bond ETF, and the Mackenzie Global Green Bond Fund, expanding its suite of climate-focused offerings.

IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments joined Climate Action 100+, an investor-led initiative to ensure the world's largest corporate emitters take action on climate change.

Mackenzie Investments was a founding participant in Climate Engagement Canada, a finance-led initiative driving dialogue with industry to promote a just transition to a net zero economy.

IGM Financial announced plans to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations in 2022 through carbon offsets and will continue to further decarbonize its operations.

IGM Financial joined the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials to support our journey to measure and disclose the greenhouse gas emissions associated with our loans and investments.

To read IGM's Climate Commitments, please visit: igmfinancial.com/en/corporate-responsibility

For more information on IGM's commitment to a sustainable future, please read the company's Sustainability Report, CDP response, Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, and annual Transparency Reports for the Principles for Responsible Investment at: https://www.igmfinancial.com/en/corporate-responsibility/library

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $271 billion in total assets under management and advisement at October 31, 2021. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

SOURCE IGM Financial Inc.

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, 647-828-2553, [email protected]

Related Links

www.igmfinancial.com

