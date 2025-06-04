WINNIPEG, MB, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported record high total assets under management and advisement of $278.8 billion at May 31, 2025, up 11.0% from $251.1 billion at May 31, 2024. Total consolidated net inflows were $190 million during May 2025.

MAY HIGHLIGHTS

IGM Financial – Record high assets under management & advisement were $278.8 billion up from $269.5 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net sales were $356 million up from net redemptions of $378 million in May 2024. Total net inflows were $190 million up from net outflows of $302 million in May 2024.

IG Wealth Management (IGWM) – Assets under advisement were $143.7 billion up from $139.1 billion in the prior month. Record high Investment fund net sales were $250 million up from net redemptions of $127 million in May 2024. Total net inflows were $65 million up from net outflows of $2 million in May 2024.

Mackenzie Investments – Record high assets under management were $221.0 billion up from $213.7 billion in the prior month. Investment fund net sales were $106 million up from net redemptions of $251 million in May 2024. Total net sales of $125 million up from net redemptions of $300 million in May 2024.

Wealth Management

Asset Management



($ millions) (unaudited) IG Wealth Management

Mackenzie Investments IGM Financial

For the month ended May 31, 2025

Net flows











Mutual fund net sales 250.2

(41.5) 208.7



ETF net creations



147.6 147.6



Investment fund net sales 250.2

106.1 356.3



Institutional SMA net sales



19.1(1) 19.1



Managed asset net sales 250.2

125.2 375.4



Other net flows (185.0)



(185.0)















Net flows 65.2

125.2 190.4















Gross flows











Mutual fund gross sales 1,245.0

739.0 1,984.0



Dealer gross inflows 1,134.2



1,134.2







Table 2 – Assets under Management and Advisement ($ millions) (unaudited) May 2025 April 2025 % Change Last Month Wealth Management





IG Wealth Management





Assets under management 126,845 122,505 3.5 % Other assets under advisement 16,834 16,546 1.7 % Assets under advisement 143,679 139,051 3.3 %







Asset management





Mackenzie Investments





Mutual funds 61,459 59,351 3.6 % ETFs 8,305 7,896 5.2 % Investment funds 69,764 67,247 3.7 %







Institutional SMA 11,630 11,155 4.3 % Sub-advisory to Canada Life 53,741 52,039 3.3 % Total Institutional SMA 65,371 63,194 3.4 %







Total third party assets under management 135,135 130,441 3.6 % Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 85,820 83,305 3.0 % Total 220,955 213,746 3.4 %







ETF's distributed to third parties 8,305 7,896 5.2 % ETF's held within IGM managed products 9,761 9,092 7.4 % Total ETFs 18,066 16,988 6.4 %







Total





Assets under management 261,980 252,946 3.6 % Other assets under advisement 16,834 16,546 1.7 % Assets under management and advisement 278,814 269,492 3.5 %





Table 3 - Average Assets under Management and Advisement

($ millions) (unaudited) Quarter to date 2025 Wealth Management

IG Wealth Management

Assets under management 122,859 Other assets under advisement 16,551 Assets under advisement 139,410



Asset Management

Mackenzie Investments

Mutual funds 59,556 ETFs 7,914 Investment funds 67,470



Institutional SMA 11,524 Sub-advisory to Canada Life 52,068 Total Institutional SMA 63,592



Total third party assets under management 131,062 Sub-advisory and AUM to Wealth Management 84,543 Total 215,605



ETFs distributed to third parties 7,914 ETFs held within IGM managed products 9,221 Total ETFs 17,135



Total

Assets under management 253,921 Other assets under advisement 16,551 Assets under management and advisement 270,472

1 Excludes sub-advisory to Canada Life and the Wealth Management segment.

Glossary of Terms

Assets Under Management and Advisement (AUM&A) represents the consolidated AUM and AUA of IGM Financial's core businesses IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments. In the Wealth Management segment, AUM is a component part of AUA. All instances where the asset management segment is providing investment management services or distributing its products through the Wealth Management segment are eliminated in our reporting such that there is no double-counting of the same client savings held at IGM Financial's core businesses. AUM&A excludes Investment Planning Counsel's (IPC's) AUM, AUA, sales, redemptions and net flows which have been disclosed as Discontinued operations.

Assets Under Advisement (AUA) are the key driver of the Wealth Management segment. AUA are savings and investment products held within client accounts of our Wealth Management segment core businesses.

Assets Under Management (AUM) are the key driver of the Asset Management segment. AUM are a secondary driver of revenues and expenses within the Wealth Management segment in relation to its investment management activities. AUM are client assets where we provide investment management services and include investment funds where we are the fund manager, investment advisory mandates to institutions, and other client accounts where we have discretionary portfolio management responsibilities.

Mutual fund gross sales and net sales reflect the results of the mutual funds managed by the respective operating companies, and in the case of the Wealth Management segment also include other discretionary portfolio management services provided by the operating companies, including separately managed account programs.

ETF's represent exchange traded funds managed by Mackenzie.

Institutional SMA represents investment advisory and sub-advisory mandates to institutional investors, pension plans and foundations through separately managed accounts.

Other net flows and Other assets under advisement represents financial savings products held within client accounts in the Wealth Management segment that are not invested in products or programs where these operating companies perform investment management activities. These savings products include investment funds managed by third parties, direct investment in equity and fixed income securities and deposit products.

Net flows represent the total net contributions, in cash or in kind, to client accounts at the Wealth Management segment and the overall net sales to the Asset Management segment.

Wealth Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households and represents the operations of IGWM. IGWM is a retail distribution organization that serves Canadian households through their securities dealers, mutual fund dealers and other subsidiaries licensed to distribute financial products and services. The majority of the revenues of this segment are derived from providing financial advice and distributing financial products and services to Canadian households. This segment also includes the investment management activities of these organizations, including mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

Asset Management – Reflects the activities of operating companies primarily focused on providing investment management services, and represents the operations of Mackenzie Investments. Investment management services are provided to a suite of investment funds that are distributed through third party dealers and financial advisors, and also through institutional advisory mandates to pension and other institutional investors.

Discontinued operations - Reflects the activities of Investment Planning Counsel. On April 3, 2023, IGM Financial announced the sale of 100% of the common shares of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. for cash consideration of $575 million. The transaction closed on November 30, 2023.

ABOUT IGM FINANCIAL INC.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $279 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2025. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

