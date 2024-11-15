WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced it has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc (Mediacorp). This is the fourth year that Mediacorp has recognized the IGM family of companies in this ranking.

Compiled and published annually, the ranking recognizes the top 100 employers in Canada that offer exceptional workplaces for their employees.

IGM Financial and its family of companies, including IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments, are committed to bettering the lives of Canadians, by better planning and managing their money, through best-in-class wealth and asset management offerings. With more than 3,600 full-time employees and approximately 3,100 IG Wealth Management advisors across Canada, IGM prides itself on putting employees first with a supportive environment that allows them to excel in their roles and help Canadians meet their financial goals.

"We're honoured that the IGM family of companies have been recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers by Mediacorp for the past four years," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial. "We strive to create an environment where employees feel valued, supported and respected."

IGM has continued to leverage a comprehensive people strategy that integrates diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), as well as other core elements such as community engagement and sustainability, into its workplace.

"Our people-first approach emphasizes collaboration and contributes to a productive work environment where everyone is empowered to succeed," said Cynthia Currie, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IGM Financial.

IGM strongly believes that diversity starts from within, elevating its seven Business Resource Groups to provide development and leadership opportunities to its members as they support and enable their employees.

Giving back to the communities in which employees live and work are key pillars of IGM's values. The organization supports charitable organizations through a variety of campaigns and initiatives throughout the year, including the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's, the employee-led Mackenzie Investments Charitable Foundation and the annual IGM Giving Campaign.

IGM is also firmly committed to working toward a sustainable future through the company's ongoing efforts to advancing responsible investing and supporting sustainability initiatives. In 2024, Mackenzie Investments was selected as the title sponsor of the 2024 PRI in Person event, the world's pre-eminent responsible investing conference. IGM, with its Green Business Resource Group, continues to support company-wide sustainability initiatives, including tree planting in Toronto and Winnipeg and community clean-ups in five locations across Canada.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. ("IGM", TSX: IGM) is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $264 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2024. The company is committed to bettering the lives of Canadians by better planning and managing their money. To achieve this, IGM provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help approximately two million Canadians meet their financial goals. IGM's activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments and are complimented by strategic positions in wealth managers Rockefeller Capital Management and Wealthsimple and asset managers ChinaAMC and Northleaf Capital. These strengthen IGM's capabilities, reach and diversification. IGM is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com

