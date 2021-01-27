IGM Financial Places First Among Investment Services Companies in Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations

Company makes list for second consecutive year and ranks 29th overall

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced that it has been identified as one of the word's most sustainable organizations in Corporate Knights' 2021 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations ranking. IGM made the list for the second year in a row, placed 29th overall, and was the top rated investment services company globally and top rated financial services organization in North America.

The Corporate Knights global study is conducted on an annual basis and focuses on corporate sustainability performance for more than 8,000 companies worldwide. It is based primarily on publicly-disclosed data and incorporates up to 24 key performance indicators covering resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue and investment and supplier performance. This year's ranking was based on several new performance indicators that reflect social concerns highlighted by both the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We're honoured to be identified once again this year by Corporate Knights alongside global companies who strive to achieve both sustainability and profitability," said James O'Sullivan, President and CEO, IGM Financial Inc. "While encouraged by the progress we've made, we know there's more we can do as a wealth and asset manager to address climate change, equity and sustainability overall for our employees, clients, shareholders and communities. We take our responsibility seriously and are committed to investing in tomorrow."

According to Corporate Knights, IGM's strong showing was based on an above average clean revenue score, and top quartile performance for female representation at the board and executive level, racial diversity at the top tier executive level, carbon and energy productivity, and paid sick leave.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $240 billion in total assets under management and advisement at December 31, 2020. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. For more information, visit igmfinancial.com. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

