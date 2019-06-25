IGM Financial Partners with Pride at Work Canada to Enhance Workplace Diversity

WINNIPEG, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Pride at Work Canada to support IGM's efforts to enhance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Under the partnership, Pride at Work Canada will provide training, development and community support opportunities for IGM with a focus on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. Pride at Work Canada has more than 100 national, regional and community partners that take advantage of its benchmarking, training and networking programs with LGBTQ2+ communities as well as its network of human resource/diversity professionals.

Pride at Work Canada estimates that only 40 per cent of Canadian organizations have created action plans to deliver diversity and inclusion strategies. And, while 74 per cent of organizations have policies that prevent sexual discrimination, just 51 per cent specifically address gender identity and gender expression.

"Our partnership with Pride at Work Canada underscores our ongoing commitment to making diversity and inclusion a priority within our organization," said Jeff Carney, President and CEO, IGM Financial Inc. "Creating a more diverse workplace is not just the right thing to do, it's also a powerful advantage – it enables us to make better business decisions and to better service our clients."

"We are delighted to be working with IGM to provide training and tools to cultivate an inclusive workplace for all employees, regardless of their gender expression, gender identity or sexual orientation," said Colin Druhan, Executive Director, Pride at Work Canada. "We congratulate them on their ongoing commitment to foster a work environment in which staff can be their whole selves."

IGM has been championing diversity and inclusion among its more than 7,000 employees and field network by advancing a variety of internal education, skill building and awareness programs. Some of its recent initiatives include the "Bias-Free for an Inclusive Me" speaker series last year for all employees at IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments, the "Taking the Stage" program for women to drive leadership presence and effectiveness, and the Unconscious Bias Training sessions to help employees recognize and prevent implicit biases in their day-to-day actions.

"We've made strides in embracing a respectful, diverse and inclusive work culture, but there's always more that can be done. Working with an industry-leading organization such as Pride at Work Canada will help us further move the needle," added Mr. Carney.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $159 billion in total assets under management as of May 31, 2019. The company's network of advisors provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.



About Pride at Work

Pride at Work Canada is the leading national not-for-profit confronting LGBTQ2+ inclusion in Canadian workplaces. Through dialogue, education and leadership, we empower organizations to foster a workplace culture that recognizes LGBTQ2+ employees as an important part of a diverse workforce.

