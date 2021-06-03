IGM Financial Announces Leadership Changes at Investment Planning Counsel to Position Firm for Continued Growth

Chris Reynolds to transition into newly created role of Executive Chair

Blaine Shewchuk appointed President and CEO

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, MB, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today announced leadership changes at Investment Planning Counsel (IPC), one of Canada's leading independent wealth managers.

Chris Reynolds will transition into the newly created position of Executive Chair of the firm, with Blaine Shewchuk assuming the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Both changes will be effective July 1, 2021.

As a co-founder of IPC, Mr. Reynolds has played a central role in building IPC into a network of 700 advisors who manage more than $30 billion in investments for over 200,000 Canadians across the country. As Executive Chair, he will focus on advisor retention and growth, corporate strategy development, and identifying new business development opportunities. Mr. Reynolds will continue to be a member of the IPC Leadership Team and report to IGM President and CEO James O'Sullivan.

"Under Chris' leadership, IPC has grown into one of Canada's premier independent wealth managers," said Mr. O'Sullivan. "His focus on attracting and retaining top talent, always putting the client first and integrating new technologies into the advisory experience have positioned the firm well for ongoing growth. Both Blaine and I look forward to working with him, as he takes on his new role."

As President and CEO of IPC, Mr. Shewchuk will work closely with Mr. Reynolds in the co-creation of strategy development and lead strategy execution and the delivery of business results, with a focus on building a leading edge platform for advisors and clients. He will report to both Mr. Reynolds and Mr. O'Sullivan and will be a member of the IPC Leadership Team and Board and the IGM Operating Committee.

Mr. Shewchuk currently serves as IGM's Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer. In this role he's been responsible for planning and analysis, strategy development and execution and new business development activities across the IGM group of companies. In addition, he has been extensively involved in managing IGM's portfolio of strategic investments, including Personal Capital, Wealthsimple, Koho and other investee companies within Portage Ventures, the venture platform of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset manager. Mr. Shewchuk has a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of Manitoba, holds the CPA and CMA designations and is a CFA Charterholder, CFA Institute.

"Blaine's extensive and proven experience in strategy development, building teams and planning make him a great fit for his new role at IPC," noted Mr. O'Sullivan. "Both he and Chris make a formidable team and I'm excited about what the firm will be able to achieve under their leadership."

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management and advisement at April 30, 2021. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel. IGM Financial is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies.

About Investment Planning Counsel

Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC) is an integrated wealth management company founded in 1996. IPC supports Advisors in delivering a distinctive client service experience by providing client-focused advice that helps Canadians live their dreams. With $30.4 billion in assets under administration, IPC is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. To learn more, visit www.ipcc.ca.

