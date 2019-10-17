IGM Financial Adopts Google Cloud to Manage Data

New collaboration will strengthen IGM's data science centre of excellence

in Winnipeg with advanced AI and analytics capabilities

WINNIPEG, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) announced today that it has chosen Google Cloud to manage its data platform. IGM is among the first major Canadian financial services companies to move SAP applications and data to the Google Cloud Platform.

The migration of the firm's data to a cloud-based environment will enhance operational efficiencies through greater productivity and business agility, and enhanced service levels. This is part of IGM's ongoing execution of a previously announced five-year transformation to modernize its digital platforms and technology infrastructure.

Adopting Google Cloud will also provide IGM with access to a wide range of capabilities, including advanced analytics, data mining and artificial intelligence (AI), enabling the firm to better harness its data for the benefit of all its stakeholders.

"We're excited to be working with an industry leader such as Google Cloud and to leverage their extensive and expanding global expertise and best practices," said Jeff Carney, President and CEO, IGM Financial Inc. "This collaboration will not only provide us with increased operational efficiencies but also with the ability to better anticipate, understand and respond to evolving needs through Google Cloud's machine learning and AI solutions."

Mr. Carney noted that enhanced AI capabilities will provide IG Wealth Management's financial advisors with a broader set of insights in the development of IG Living Plans, the firm's industry leading approach to financial planning which provides a single, comprehensive view of an individual's finances.

"We look forward to working hand-in-hand with IGM throughout their digital transformation journey – from accelerating implementation times to quickly bringing new features to market," said Jim Lambe, Managing Director, Canada, Google Cloud.



IGM's collaboration with Google Cloud will also go beyond the standard customer-vendor relationship. This includes a variety of unique initiatives, such as extensive investments in training and development equipping IGM's data science centre of excellence team with world-class skills and expertise. In addition, there will be the opportunity for current and future employees to work with cutting edge technologies, leveraging advanced GCP capabilities. Google Cloud will also host future IGM hackathons and both companies will work together to roll out a series of IGM recruitment events.

"IGM is one of the largest employers in Winnipeg and our presence in the city spans almost 100 years so we're particularly proud to be partnering with Google Cloud to ensure our Winnipeg-based team has the opportunity to do their very best work using the latest technologies," concluded Mr. Carney.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $163 billion in total assets under management as of September 30, 2019. The company provides a broad range of financial and investment planning services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are carried out principally through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

