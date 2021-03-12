WINNIPEG, MB, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing efforts to reduce management fees, enhance investment performance and streamline its product shelf for clients, IG Wealth Management today announced the following proposed changes to its mutual fund lineup:

1. Fee Reductions

Effective June 1, 2021, the annual management fee rates for the following Classes will be reduced, as indicated in the chart below:

Fund name Series Existing

management fee New

management fee IG Irish Life Low Volatility Global Equity Class A and B 1.95% 1.90% JDSC and JNL 1.70% 1.65% U 0.85% 0.80% IG Mackenzie Low Volatility Canadian Equity Class A and B 1.85% 1.75% JDSC and JNL 1.60% 1.50% U 0.75% 0.65% IG Aristotle U.S. Small Cap Class A and B 2.00% 1.85% JDSC and JNL 1.75% 1.60% U 0.90% 0.75%

2. Fund Mergers

The fund mergers described below were reviewed and approved by the IG Wealth Management Funds Independent Review Committee (IRC)1, and will take effect as of the close of business on or about June 18, 2021:

Existing fund (merging fund) To be merged into (continuing Fund) IG Putnam U.S. Growth Fund II IG Putnam U.S. Growth Fund IG CI Canadian Balanced Fund IG Mackenzie Mutual of Canada

The fund mergers described below are expected to be effective on or about the close of business on June 18, 2021, subject to regulatory approval and approval by securityholders:

Existing fund (merging fund) To be merged into (continuing Fund) IG Irish Life Low Volatility Global Equity Fund IG Mackenzie Global Fund IG Mackenzie Low Volatility Canadian Equity Fund IG FI Canadian Equity Fund

3. Investment Objective, Investment Strategy, Sub-Advisor and Class Name Changes

IG Wealth Management is proposing to change the investment objectives, investment strategies, sub-advisors and names of the following Classes. They are expected to be effective on or about the close of business on June 14 or June 18, 2021, as indicated, subject to regulatory approval and approval by securityholders:

Class

Fund Fund name

change New sub-advisor Expected

effective date IG Irish Life Low Volatility Global Equity Class To invest into IG Mackenzie

Global Fund IG Mackenzie Global Class IV Mackenzie Financial

Corporation June 18, 2021 IG Mackenzie Low Volatility Canadian Equity Class To invest into IG FI Canadian

Equity Fund IG FI Canadian Equity Class II Fidelity Investments

Canada ULC June 18, 2021 IG Aristotle U.S. Small Cap Class To invest into IG Mackenzie U.S.

Opportunities Fund IG Mackenzie U.S. Opportunities Class II Mackenzie Financial

Corporation June 14, 2021

The Classes listed above will be closed to new investments, other than for reinvested distributions and dividends, investments through existing pre-authorized contribution arrangements, and switches between series within the same Class. All of these will be allowed to continue subject to the usual eligibility requirements.

Securityholder Meetings:

Some of the above fund mergers and investment objective changes are subject to securityholder approval and/or regulatory approval. Where applicable, securityholders of record as at April 5, 2021 will be asked to approve the merger or objective change involving their Funds at a virtual meeting scheduled at 10 a.m. (CDT) on June 3, 2021.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $105 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $244 billion in total assets under management as of February 28, 2021.

1 In considering the merger, the IRC determined that the merger:

Represents the business judgment of IG Wealth Management, uninfluenced by considerations other than the best interests of the merging funds and continuing fund.

Complies with IG Wealth Management' s written policies and procedures.

Achieves a fair and reasonable result for the merging funds and continuing fund. This merger qualifies as a 'pre-approved' merger under securities regulations because it does not involve a substantive change in investment objectives or investment strategies for securityholders of the merging fund; the continuing fund will have a reduced maximum management fee as compared to the merging fund; and the merger will occur on a tax-deferred basis. Accordingly, as permitted by securities regulations, and as mentioned in the simplified prospectus of the merging fund and continuing fund, it is not necessary to seek approval from the securityholders of the merging fund, as the IRC has approved this merger based on certain conditions being met (including that securityholders receive written notice about the merger at least 60 days in advance).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. © Investors Group Inc. 2020.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

For further information: Media Contact: Rebecca Ellison, IGM Financial, 647-983-4963, [email protected]