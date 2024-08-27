WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management (IG) today announced a new strategic partnership with iA Financial Group (iA), expanding its bench strength of industry-leading insurance partners. The addition of iA will provide IG clients with access to a wider selection of high-quality, competitive insurance product options that address a broad range of needs, including life insurance, critical illness insurance, and disability insurance.

"We're thrilled to add iA to our valued carrier partnerships and to expand our ability to provide clients with industry-leading insurance offerings," said Alana Riley, Head of Mortgage, Insurance and Banking, IG Wealth Management. "With our robust product shelf, our advisors are able to provide comprehensive, tailored and integrated financial solutions for clients that effectively address their individual insurance needs."

IG advisors and iA insurance specialists will collaborate closely to address client needs, ensuring a seamless experience.

"With this new distribution partnership with IG, iA will be able to offer its insurance products to even more Canadians," said Pierre Vincent, Senior Vice-President, Distribution Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement, iA Financial Group. "IG advisors will have a greater choice of insurance products to meet the needs of Canadians and help them achieve peace of mind. Through this partnership, iA is adding IG advisors and associates who can distribute our products and give advice to navigate a complex financial world. More than ever, clients need to be confident and secure about their future, which is our core purpose at iA."

This new partnership builds on IG's existing insurance partnerships with Canada Life, Sun Life, Manulife and RBC, and further solidifies the firm's commitment to providing integrated and innovative financial solutions for its clients. It is also part of IG's wider business transformation strategy of partnering with industry leaders to help clients solve for key financial planning needs and enhance the tools and technology advisors have at their disposal to elevate the client experience.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management has $133.6 billion in assets under advisement as of July 31, 2024, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2024.

