Product suites delivers solutions for Canadians who are U.S. taxpayers,

or who want a well-diversified portfolio for their U.S. dollars

WINNIPEG, MB, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced the launch of two new suites of products. IG U.S. Taxpayer Portfolios ("Portfolios") offer investors a comprehensive investment solution that helps simplify tax reporting for Canadian residents who pay taxes in the U.S. The second, IG Mackenzie U.S. Dollar Funds ("Funds"), are designed for investors who are seeking to invest in U.S. dollar investments.

"We're dedicated to continually evolving our product offering to meet the needs of our clients," said Jon Kilfoyle, SVP of Product Development and Management, IG Wealth Management. "The new Funds will provide clients with comprehensive diversification for their U.S. dollars and the new Portfolios have been designed to help simplify a tax reporting process that is typically complicated and costly."

IG U.S. Taxpayer Portfolios

The IG U.S. Taxpayer Portfolios are a solution designed for Canadian residents who are U.S. taxpayers living and investing in Canada. Sub-advised by BlackRock Asset Management, each of these Canadian denominated portfolios are expected to limit annual client Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reporting to a single passive foreign investment company (PFIC), which helps simplify U.S. tax reporting and reduce the significant time and costs typically required of a portfolio with multiple PFIC investments.

The Portfolios, listed below, are now available for purchase:

IG U.S. Taxpayer Portfolio - Global Fixed Income Balanced

IG U.S. Taxpayer Portfolio - Global Neutral Balanced

IG U.S. Taxpayer Portfolio - Global Equity Balanced

IG U.S. Taxpayer Portfolio - Global Equity

IG Mackenzie U.S. Dollar Funds

The new IG Mackenzie U.S. Dollar Funds, sub-advised by asset managers from Mackenzie Investments, offer solutions for investors who hold U.S. dollars or have U.S. dollar wealth goals. For Canadian investors, these U.S. dollar-denominated solutions offer the simplest and most efficient way to invest with U.S. currency.

The Funds, listed below, are now available for purchase:

IG Mackenzie U.S. Dollar Fund - Global Fixed Income Balanced

IG Mackenzie U.S. Dollar Fund - Global Neutral Balanced

IG Mackenzie U.S. Dollar Fund - Global Equity Balanced

IG Mackenzie U.S. Dollar Fund - Global Equity

"We're pleased to be able to collaborate with industry leading investment managers at Mackenzie and BlackRock to deliver these suites of diversified investment solutions that will offer Canadians new and innovative ways to meet their financial goals." added Mr. Kilfoyle.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $116.3 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $268.3 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2022.

