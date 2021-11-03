The eight-episode digital series focuses on increasing the financial

confidence of inspirational entrepreneurs and Canada's most vulnerable

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced the premiere of its original series The Dream Team, available to stream as Paid Content on CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV beginning Monday, November 8. All eight episodes, five English and three French, are available for viewers from coast-to-coast, and around the world.

The Dream Team, by IG Wealth Management, follows the entrepreneurial journeys of eight promising Canadians who are offered strategic mentorship and advice from their personal "Dream Team", made up of highly acclaimed business and financial professionals.

"For more than 90 years, we have been dedicated to building financial confidence in communities across the country by giving Canadians the resources they need to control their financial future," said Damon Murchison, President & CEO, IG Wealth Management. "Building on the success of IG's Empower Your Tomorrow community program and being launched during Financial Literacy Month, The Dream Team personifies our commitment to empowering all Canadians and strengthening their financial confidence."

The Dream Team roster of experts includes Manjit Minhas, a Canadian entrepreneur who is known for being a "dragon" from the series Dragons' Den and Anne Marcotte, a notable producer and entrepreneur from Quebec alongside IG Wealth Management leaders Marissa Teeter, Alana Riley, and Carl Thibeault. The show is hosted by Alyssa Davies and Isabelle Racicot. Throughout the eight-part series, various industry experts join the Dream Team to offer sector- and industry-specific guidance to the promising entrepreneurs.

Canadians from various backgrounds, including Indigenous, Newcomers, Seniors and Youth with entrepreneurial aspirations are profiled in the series, including:

"I'm thrilled to be a member of The Dream Team with IG Wealth Management and to bring Canadian audiences together through inspiring and motivational stories of budding entrepreneurs," said Ms. Minhas. "I'm a huge supporter of pushing others to follow their passion and create their own success, so I couldn't be more excited to help tell the stories of these amazing Canadians."

The Dream Team debuts November 8, 2021, on CBC Gem and can be streamed in English by visiting gem.cbc.ca and French by visiting ici.tou.tv.

CBC Gem is available free as an app for iOS and Android devices, online at CBCGem.ca and on TV screens via Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

A preview of the series can be viewed here.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $114 billion in assets under advisement as of September 30, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $265 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2021.





SOURCE IG Wealth Management

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, IGM Financial, 416-355-2630, [email protected]