Join more than 150 communities across Canada on May 24 and 25, 2025, to support people impacted by dementia.

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - This spring, join tens of thousands across Canada to take strides toward a future without dementia. The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's ("the Walk") Canada's largest fundraiser in support of people living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, returns the weekend of May 24-25 in cities coast-to-coast.

With over 700,000 Canadians currently living with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly one million by 2030 —the need for awareness, support services, and research has never been more critical. Each day, more than 500 people in Canada receive a dementia diagnosis. The time to act is now.

"Every step taken during the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's helps ensure that no one faces dementia alone," said Christina Scicluna, Chief Executive Officer of the Alzheimer Society of Canada. "The funds raised equip Alzheimer Societies across the country to bridge gaps in our healthcare system, ensuring that people living with dementia and their care partners receive the support they need."

Slowing the progression of Alzheimer's and dementia begins with awareness and education, and the Alzheimer Society is proud to lead that charge. The nationwide Walk funds these community programs and services at Alzheimer Societies across Canada, providing much-needed access to one-on-one counseling and support.

"IG Wealth Management is honoured to once again support this year's edition of the IG Walk for Alzheimer's and to stand alongside Canadian families and caregivers affected by dementia," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO. "The Walk holds great significance for our organization – many of us have personal connections with those impacted by dementia and we know the physical, emotional and financial toll it can take. It's inspiring to see so many Canadians, including our employees and advisors, rally together."

In 2024, the Walk raised $6.8 million, contributing to over $50 million raised since 2015. As one of Canada's largest fundraising events, this year's Walk aims to raise $7.1M to further help people impacted by dementia.

Canadians are encouraged to register, form teams, and start fundraising for the 2025 Walk today at walkforalzheimers.ca. Participants can also share their stories and reasons for walking using the hashtag #IGWalkForAlz and #WhoAreYouWalkingFor. Whether you're walking in honour of a loved one, in support of a friend or caregiver, or simply to make a difference in your community, your story matters.

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is Canada's leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The Alzheimer Society Research Program is Canada's leading funder of research into better understanding the causes of dementia, improving treatment and care, and finding a cure. For more information on the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's, visit walkforalzheimers.ca

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $142 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2025. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $275 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2025. For more information, visit ig.ca.

Media Contacts: Alzheimer Society of Canada, [email protected]; IG Wealth Management, Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]