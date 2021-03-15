Clients benefit through access to institutional wealth management and diversification opportunities

IG also announces launch of new private pools and commitments to private credit funds

WINNIPEG, MB, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced the introduction of discretionary model portfolios in its iProfile Private Portfolios. These new offerings will be supported by the corresponding launch of six new private pools, in addition to commitments to private credit mandates managed by Northleaf Capital Partners, Sagard Credit Partners, and PIMCO in the iProfile Fixed Income Private Pool.

"These latest additions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to making the iProfile Private Portfolios an ideal investment option for high-net-worth clients," said Jon Kilfoyle, Senior Vice-President, IG Investments. "More generally, today's announcement expands on our commitment to provide clients with professionally maintained portfolios, access to leading global sub-advisors, and unique investment opportunities."

iProfile Private Portfolios are managed solutions ideal for high-net-worth investors and provide individuals with the same institutional wealth management and diversification opportunities as large pools of capital, such as pension funds. They are designed to achieve diversification among different asset classes and management styles and are suitable for different investors based on their individual investment objective, risk tolerance, and time horizon.

1. New Discretionary Model Portfolios for Existing Clients

IG's new discretionary model portfolios, initially available to existing iProfile Private Portfolio clients starting today, offer a range of investments that are professionally maintained and monitored. Holdings will be rebalanced as outlined in an Investment Policy Statement specific to each client's investment goals. Clients will enter into the discretionary model portfolios through a managed account agreement.

The discretionary model portfolios will integrate existing iProfile Private Pools and new exposures to active allocation, alternatives, passive ETFs, low volatility and private assets, as outlined in the following two sections.

2. Six New Private Pools Added to iProfile Private Portfolios

The following six new iProfile private pools will engage the investment expertise and talent of leading global asset managers:

Three iProfile Active Allocation Private Pools

Sub-advised by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, these three private pools will primarily use ETFs in an active allocation approach without any geographic restrictions. They are designed to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through equity and/or fixed income securities, with exposures varying depending on each individual pool's outlook for each asset class.

iProfile Alternatives Private Pool

This private pool will invest in liquid alternative strategies, allocating its investments to a number of mandates, currently including:

J.P. Morgan – IG U.S. Long Short Equity Pool

Mackenzie Global Macro Fund

Wellington – IG Global Equity Hedge Pool

iProfile ETF Private Pool

Sub-advised by Mackenzie Investments, the iProfile ETF Private Pool aims to allocate its investments to a number of primarily developed market ETFs, currently including:

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF (Ticker: QCN)

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (Ticker: QDX)

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (Ticker: QUU)

iProfile Low Volatility Private Pool

The four separately managed low volatility mandates within this private pool will seek to provide exposure to equities with lower volatility over a full market cycle than their broad geographic equity markets, which include the U.S., international, Canadian and emerging markets.

3. Investments in Private Credit Funds Added to Existing iProfile Fixed Income Private Pool

The Private Credit Mandate of the iProfile Fixed Income Private Pool seeks to provide clients with diversified exposure to private credit investments in privately held companies from around the world. IG Wealth Management has entered into commitments that will leverage the unique investment capabilities of Northleaf Capital Partners, Sagard Credit Partners and PIMCO through the following private credit funds:

Northleaf Senior Private Credit (NSPC)

Northleaf Private Credit II (NPC II) &

Sagard Credit Partners II (SCP II)

PIMCO Corporate Opportunities Fund III

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $105 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $243 billion in total assets under management as of February 28, 2021.

Commissions, fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments and the use of iProfile Managed Asset Program. Read the prospectus and speak to an IG Consultant before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Recommendations relate only to IG Wealth Management mutual funds. An asset allocation service, iProfile is a managed asset program for clients with a minimum of $250,000 invested in the iProfile program.

