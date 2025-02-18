IG's Azure Managed Investments adds six new mandates to provide enhanced exposure to Canadian and international equity markets while offering clients a personalized investment experience centred around their needs

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today expanded its Azure Managed Investments offering with the addition of six new mandates. These will provide IG clients with broader exposure to both Canadian and international markets. To manage these mandates, IG is adding four new asset managers to its roster, including Capital Group, Franklin Templeton Investments, Guardian Capital and Manulife Investment Management.

"Separately Managed Accounts have become increasingly important because they offer investors greater control and better alignment with their financial goals and preferences," said Florence Narine, Head of Investment Solutions, IG Wealth Management.

The six new investment mandates are:

Capital Group Global Developed Equity

Capital Group International Developed Equity

Franklin ClearBridge Dividend Income

Guardian Capital Global Dividend

Manulife Canadian Core Equity

Manulife North American Dividend Income

"We're excited to bring these new investment mandates, managed by some of the world's leading asset managers, to our clients," said Ms. Narine. "Azure offers a more personalized investment experience, giving clients greater control over tax management, bespoke portfolio adjustments and full transparency into all portfolio activities. With this expansion, they now have even more choices to meet their unique financial needs."

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $144 billion in assets under advisement as of January 31, 2025. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides approximately one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $278 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2025. For more information, visit ig.ca

