Firm announces private equity commitment to Northleaf IG European PE Holdings

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management (IG) today announced the addition of a private investment mandate in the iProfile International Equity Private Pool, which aims to provide enhanced diversification through exposure to investments in privately held companies.

To facilitate this investment, IG has made a commitment to gain private equity exposure via Northleaf IG European Private Equity Holdings. This further strengthens IG's ability to provide clients with access to the private markets space, which includes other private equity commitments through BlackRock, Northleaf Capital Partners, Portage Ventures and Sagard, as well as private credit commitments through Northleaf Capital Partners, the Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) and Sagard Credit Partners.

"We're pleased to continue our expansion of private assets to our iProfile solutions, offering our clients greater opportunities for diversification," said Florence Narine, Head of Investment Solutions, IG Wealth Management. "As we continue to expand our extensive product shelf, we're excited to build on our collaboration with Northleaf, leveraging their world-class private markets expertise to deliver innovative portfolio solutions and provide diversified exposure to a number of best-in-class fund managers that would not otherwise be directly accessible for most retail investors."

The iProfile Private Portfolios are managed solutions that provide individuals with the same wealth management and diversification opportunities as large pools of capital, such as institutional investors, including pension funds. They are designed to provide enhanced diversification among different asset classes and management styles. The Portfolios can meet a wide range of investing priorities, including protecting capital, providing income and focusing on growth.

Commissions, fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments and the use of iProfile Managed Asset Program. Read the prospectus and speak to an IG Consultant before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An asset allocation service, iProfile is a managed asset program for clients with a minimum of $250,000 invested in the iProfile program.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has nearly $118.5 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2023, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $234 billion in total assets under management as of November 30, 2023.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

For further information: English Media Inquiries, Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries, Kim Tran, 514-217-1684, [email protected]