Firm adds new multi-sector fixed income mandate, retail fund and world-class money manager partner

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced the addition of a new multi-sector fixed income mandate to the iProfile Fixed Income Private Pool ("the Pool"), as well as the launch of a new retail fund, the IG Manulife Strategic Income Fund ("the Fund"), to its product shelf. These additions are intended to enhance both the product and asset management diversification of IG's fixed income offerings.

The new IG Manulife Strategic Income Fund within the new multi-sector fixed income mandate of the Pool will be managed by Manulife, a new world-class money manager addition to IG's product shelf. The Fund aims to mitigate risk and diversify sources of alpha while providing investors with a consistent and competitive return profile. The strategy of the new mandate compliments existing exposures in the Pool, making it a well-suited fit for investors seeking exposure to global fixed income opportunities.

Additionally, the Fund provides a new offering within the IG product suite of fixed income stand-alone products.

"We're pleased to enhance our product shelf and leverage Manulife's deep experience in the fixed income space," said Florence Narine, Head of Investment Solutions, IG Wealth Management. "These additions underscore our commitment to deepening our partnerships with top global money managers and continuing to enhance and diversify our portfolio solutions and investment options."

The iProfile Private Portfolios are managed solutions that provide individuals with the same wealth management and diversification opportunities as large pools of capital, such as institutional investors and pension funds. Clients invest directly in the iProfile Private Pools, such as the Pool, according to the model that best suits their investment profile. They are designed to provide enhanced diversification across different asset classes and management styles. The iProfile Private Portfolios can meet a wide range of investing priorities, including capital preservation, providing income and focusing on growth.

Commissions, fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments and the use of iProfile Managed Asset Program. Read the prospectus and speak to an IG Consultant before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An asset allocation service, iProfile is a managed asset program for clients with a minimum of $250,000 invested in the iProfile program.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management ("IG") is a Canadian leader in delivering financial planning with approximately $133 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2024. For more than 95 years, IG has been focused on improving the financial well-being of Canadians so they can confidently embrace all of life's possibilities. Through a network of advisors located across the country, IG provides more than one million clients with personalized advice, comprehensive financial planning, insurance and mortgage services and professionally managed investment solutions. IG is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $260 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2024. For more information, visit ig.ca.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

English Media Inquiries: Jaimie Roebuck, [email protected], 647-629-2747, OR French Media Inquiries: Kim Tran, [email protected], 514-217-1684