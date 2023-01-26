WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management ("IG") today announced changes to the investment strategies of the IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Fund and IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Class (the "Funds").

Effective on or about January 30, 2023, the Funds will employ a quantitative investment approach to stock selection, portfolio construction and transaction cost measurement. In connection with the changes, portfolio management responsibilities of each Fund will transition from the Mackenzie Asia Team to the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity Team.

These changes reflect IG's ongoing commitment to continually enhancing its product shelf and will be described in further detail in an amendment to the prospectus and annual information form of the Funds.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $110.8 billion in assets under advisement as of December 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2022.

