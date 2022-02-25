WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced a change to the investment strategies and names of IG Mackenzie Summa SRI Fund and IG Mackenzie Summa SRI Class as a result of the Mackenzie Betterworld Team assuming investment management responsibilities.

The changes, which will take effect on or about March 7, 2022, are as follows:

Fund/Class Nature of the strategy change New Fund/Corporate Class name

to reflect strategy change IG Mackenzie Summa SRI

Fund Investment strategy is being

amended to reflect the sustainable

approach of the Mackenzie

Betterworld boutique team, which

prioritizes ESG factors and uses

a proprietary methodology.





This approach includes the

exclusion of certain industries

whose revenues are primarily

derived from activities deemed

to be non-sustainable. IG Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Fund IG Mackenzie Summa SRI

Class Investment strategy is being

amended to reflect the changes

to IG Mackenzie Summa SRI Fund, an underlying fund of the Class (see

above). G Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Class

These changes will also be reflected in an amendment to the prospectus, annual information form and fund facts.

About Mackenzie Betterworld

The Mackenzie Betterworld team invests in companies that are making a positive impact on people and the planet. Rigorous ESG analysis is combined with fundamental, bottom-up stock selection, so you get growth potential that aligns with your values. Ongoing advocacy and pro-active engagement with companies help to advance sustainability into the future.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $116.8 billion in assets under advisement as of January 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $270.7 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2022.

