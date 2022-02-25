IG Wealth Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes Français

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced a change to the investment strategies and names of IG Mackenzie Summa SRI Fund and IG Mackenzie Summa SRI Class as a result of the Mackenzie Betterworld Team assuming investment management responsibilities.

The changes, which will take effect on or about March 7, 2022, are as follows:

IG Mackenzie Summa SRI
  • Investment strategy is being
    amended to reflect the sustainable
    approach of the Mackenzie
    Betterworld boutique team, which
    prioritizes ESG factors and uses
    a proprietary methodology.

  • This approach includes the
    exclusion of certain industries
    whose revenues are primarily
    derived from activities deemed
    to be non-sustainable.

 

IG Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Fund

IG Mackenzie Summa SRI
  • Investment strategy is being
    amended to reflect the changes
    to IG Mackenzie Summa SRI Fund, an underlying fund of the Class (see
    above).

G Mackenzie Betterworld SRI Class

These changes will also be reflected in an amendment to the prospectus, annual information form and fund facts.

About Mackenzie Betterworld
The Mackenzie Betterworld team invests in companies that are making a positive impact on people and the planet. Rigorous ESG analysis is combined with fundamental, bottom-up stock selection, so you get growth potential that aligns with your values. Ongoing advocacy and pro-active engagement with companies help to advance sustainability into the future.

About IG Wealth Management
Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $116.8 billion in assets under advisement as of January 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $270.7 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of January 31, 2022.

