IG Wealth Management Announces Changes to Fund Line-Up to Offer Enhanced Performance and Value to Clients

WINNIPEG, MB, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced management fee reductions, investment strategy and name changes, and a portfolio manager change to certain funds. These changes reflect the firm's ongoing commitment to continually review its fund line-up to ensure clients have access to products that deliver performance and are competitive and responsive to market trends.

Management fee reductions

Effective on or about June 28, 2022, the annual management fee rates for the following funds will be reduced, as indicated in the chart below:

Fund Name Series* Existing

Management fee New

Management fee IG Beutel Goodman Canadian Small Cap Fund C 1.95 % 1.90 % JDSC and JNL 1.70 % 1.65 % U 0.85 % 0.80 % IG Mackenzie Global Consumer Companies Class IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Class IG Mackenzie Global Health Care Class IG Mackenzie Global Science & Technology Class A and B 2.00 % 1.95 % JDSC and JNL 1.75 % 1.70 % U 0.90 % 0.85 % IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Fund IG Mackenzie Global Science & Technology Fund A, B and C 2.00 % 1.95 % JDSC and JNL 1.75 % 1.70 % U 0.90 % 0.85 % IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Class A and B 1.90 % 1.85 % JDSC and JNL 1.65 % 1.60 % U 0.80 % 0.75 % IG Core Portfolio – Growth A, ARDSP, B, BRDSP,

C, TDSC, TNL, TC 1.87 % 1.77 % JDSC, JDSC RDSP, JNL,

JNL RDSP, TJDSC, TJNL 1.62 % 1.52 % U and TU 0.77 % 0.67 % IG Core Portfolio Class – Growth IG Core Portfolio Class – Growth II A, B, TDSC, TNL, 1.85 % 1.77 % JDSC and JNL,

TJDSC, TJNL 1.60 % 1.52 % U and TU 0.75 % 0.67 % Investors Retirement Growth Portfolio (to be known as IG Managed Growth Portfolio – Canadian Focused Equity) A, B and C 1.87 % 1.77 % JDSC and JNL 1.62 % 1.52 % U 0.77 % 0.67 % Investors Growth Portfolio (to be known as IG Managed Growth Portfolio – Global Equity) A, B and C 1.89 % 1.79 % JDSC and JNL 1.64 % 1.54 % U 0.79 % 0.69 % IG T. Rowe Price U.S. Large Cap Equity Fund A and B 1.90 % 1.80 % C 2.10 % 2.00 % JDSC and JNL 1.65 % 1.55 % U 0.80 % 0.70 % IG T. Rowe Price U.S. Large Cap Equity Class A and B 1.90 % 1.80 % JDSC and JNL 1.65 % 1.55 % U 0.80 % 0.70 % IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Fund IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Fund II A, B and C 1.95 % 1.80 % JDSC and JNL 1.70 % 1.55 % U 0.85 % 0.70 % IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class II IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class III A and B 1.95 % 1.80 % JDSC and JNL 1.70 % 1.55 % U 0.85 % 0.70 %



[*Series U and TU will be renamed as Series F and FT, respectively, effective July 11, 2022]

Investment strategy changes and/or name changes

Investors Portfolios

The Investors Portfolios will be renamed effective July 8, 2022 as follows:

Existing Fund Name New Fund Name Investors Income Plus Portfolio IG Core Portfolio – Income Plus Investors Growth Plus Portfolio IG Managed Growth Portfolio - Global Equity Balanced Investors Growth Portfolio IG Managed Growth Portfolio - Global Equity Investors Retirement Growth Portfolio IG Managed Growth Portfolio - Canadian Focused Equity Investors Retirement Plus Portfolio IG Managed Growth Portfolio - Canadian Neutral Balanced

The investment strategies of the following Portfolios will also be modified on or about June 28, 2022 to reflect updated asset allocation ranges as follows:

Fund Name Existing Ranges New Ranges IG Managed Growth Portfolio –

Canadian Neutral Balanced Fixed Income: 40-60% Equity: 40-60% Fixed Income: 20-50% Equity: 50-70% IG Managed Growth Portfolio –

Global Equity Balanced Fixed Income: 10-40% Equity: 60-90% Fixed Income: 5-30% Equity: 70-90%

iProfile Emerging Markets Private Pool/Class

The iProfile Emerging Markets Private Pool/Class will add two new mandates: Emerging Markets Value and Emerging Markets Core. These mandates intend to provide investors with enhanced diversification and long-term capital appreciation through exposure to equity securities of companies from emerging markets. Mackenzie Financial Corporation will be added as a sub-advisor for the new Emerging Markets Value Mandate and Franklin Templeton Investments. Corp will be added as a sub-advisor for the new Emerging Markets Core Mandate. JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. and China Asset Management Co., Ltd., who are existing sub-advisors of the fund, will act as sub-advisors for the Emerging Markets Growth Mandate and the China Equity Mandate, respectively.

IG JPMorgan Emerging Markets Fund/Class

The investment strategy for IG JPMorgan Emerging Markets Fund/Class will be expanded to include both a growth and value investment style (as reflected by an update to Equity management style information from 'Growth' to 'Blend') which intends to provide investors with enhanced diversification through broader investment strategies.

Portfolio manager change

Effective on or about June 28, 2022, Philip Petursson, Chief Investment Strategist, IG Wealth Management has been appointed portfolio manager for the iProfile Funds listed below:

iProfile™ Alternatives Private Pool

iProfile™ Low Volatility Private Pool

iProfile™ Portfolio – Global Equity

iProfile™ Portfolio – Global Equity Balanced

iProfile™ Portfolio – Global Fixed Income Balanced

iProfile™ Portfolio – Global Neutral Balanced

iProfile™ Canadian Equity Private Pool

iProfile™ Emerging Markets Private Pool

iProfile™ ETF Private Pool

iProfile™ Fixed Income Private Pool

iProfile™ International Equity Private Pool

iProfile™ U.S. Equity Private Pool

iProfile™ Canadian Equity Private Class

iProfile™ Emerging Markets Private Class

iProfile™ International Equity Private Class

iProfile™ U.S. Equity Private Class

This is not a solicitation to purchase securities of these funds. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the mutual funds before investing. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. These funds are distributed across Canada by Investors Group Financial Services Inc., (in Quebec, a financial services firm) and Investors Group Securities Inc. (in Quebec, a firm in financial planning).

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $111.1 billion in assets under advisement as of May 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $255.8 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2022.

