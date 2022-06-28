IG Wealth Management Announces Changes to Fund Line-Up to Offer Enhanced Performance and Value to Clients

Jun 28, 2022, 07:30 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced management fee reductions, investment strategy and name changes, and a portfolio manager change to certain funds. These changes reflect the firm's ongoing commitment to continually review its fund line-up to ensure clients have access to products that deliver performance and are competitive and responsive to market trends.
Effective on or about June 28, 2022, the annual management fee rates for the following funds will be reduced, as indicated in the chart below:
|
Fund Name
|
Series*
|
Existing
|
New
|
IG Beutel Goodman Canadian Small Cap Fund
|
C
|
1.95 %
|
1.90 %
|
JDSC and JNL
|
1.70 %
|
1.65 %
|
U
|
0.85 %
|
0.80 %
|
IG Mackenzie Global Consumer Companies Class
IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Class
IG Mackenzie Global Health Care Class
IG Mackenzie Global Science & Technology Class
|
A and B
|
2.00 %
|
1.95 %
|
JDSC and JNL
|
1.75 %
|
1.70 %
|
U
|
0.90 %
|
0.85 %
|
IG Mackenzie Global Financial Services Fund
IG Mackenzie Global Science & Technology Fund
|
A, B and C
|
2.00 %
|
1.95 %
|
JDSC and JNL
|
1.75 %
|
1.70 %
|
U
|
0.90 %
|
0.85 %
|
IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Class
|
A and B
|
1.90 %
|
1.85 %
|
JDSC and JNL
|
1.65 %
|
1.60 %
|
U
|
0.80 %
|
0.75 %
|
IG Core Portfolio – Growth
|
A, ARDSP, B, BRDSP,
|
1.87 %
|
1.77 %
|
JDSC, JDSC RDSP, JNL,
|
1.62 %
|
1.52 %
|
U and TU
|
0.77 %
|
0.67 %
|
IG Core Portfolio Class – Growth
IG Core Portfolio Class – Growth II
|
A, B, TDSC, TNL,
|
1.85 %
|
1.77 %
|
JDSC and JNL,
|
1.60 %
|
1.52 %
|
U and TU
|
0.75 %
|
0.67 %
|
Investors Retirement Growth Portfolio
(to be known as IG Managed Growth Portfolio – Canadian Focused Equity)
|
A, B and C
|
1.87 %
|
1.77 %
|
JDSC and JNL
|
1.62 %
|
1.52 %
|
U
|
0.77 %
|
0.67 %
|
Investors Growth Portfolio
(to be known as IG Managed Growth Portfolio – Global Equity)
|
A, B and C
|
1.89 %
|
1.79 %
|
JDSC and JNL
|
1.64 %
|
1.54 %
|
U
|
0.79 %
|
0.69 %
|
IG T. Rowe Price U.S. Large Cap Equity Fund
|
A and B
|
1.90 %
|
1.80 %
|
C
|
2.10 %
|
2.00 %
|
JDSC and JNL
|
1.65 %
|
1.55 %
|
U
|
0.80 %
|
0.70 %
|
IG T. Rowe Price U.S. Large Cap Equity Class
|
A and B
|
1.90 %
|
1.80 %
|
JDSC and JNL
|
1.65 %
|
1.55 %
|
U
|
0.80 %
|
0.70 %
|
IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Fund
IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Fund II
|
A, B and C
|
1.95 %
|
1.80 %
|
JDSC and JNL
|
1.70 %
|
1.55 %
|
U
|
0.85 %
|
0.70 %
|
IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class
IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class II
IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class III
|
A and B
|
1.95 %
|
1.80 %
|
JDSC and JNL
|
1.70 %
|
1.55 %
|
U
|
0.85 %
|
0.70 %
|
[*Series U and TU will be renamed as Series F and FT, respectively, effective July 11, 2022]
The Investors Portfolios will be renamed effective July 8, 2022 as follows:
|
Existing Fund Name
|
New Fund Name
|
Investors Income Plus Portfolio
|
IG Core Portfolio – Income Plus
|
Investors Growth Plus Portfolio
|
IG Managed Growth Portfolio - Global Equity Balanced
|
Investors Growth Portfolio
|
IG Managed Growth Portfolio - Global Equity
|
Investors Retirement Growth Portfolio
|
IG Managed Growth Portfolio - Canadian Focused Equity
|
Investors Retirement Plus Portfolio
|
IG Managed Growth Portfolio - Canadian Neutral Balanced
The investment strategies of the following Portfolios will also be modified on or about June 28, 2022 to reflect updated asset allocation ranges as follows:
|
Fund Name
|
Existing Ranges
|
New Ranges
|
IG Managed Growth Portfolio –
|
Fixed Income: 40-60%
Equity: 40-60%
|
Fixed Income: 20-50%
Equity: 50-70%
|
IG Managed Growth Portfolio –
|
Fixed Income: 10-40%
Equity: 60-90%
|
Fixed Income: 5-30%
Equity: 70-90%
The iProfile Emerging Markets Private Pool/Class will add two new mandates: Emerging Markets Value and Emerging Markets Core. These mandates intend to provide investors with enhanced diversification and long-term capital appreciation through exposure to equity securities of companies from emerging markets. Mackenzie Financial Corporation will be added as a sub-advisor for the new Emerging Markets Value Mandate and Franklin Templeton Investments. Corp will be added as a sub-advisor for the new Emerging Markets Core Mandate. JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. and China Asset Management Co., Ltd., who are existing sub-advisors of the fund, will act as sub-advisors for the Emerging Markets Growth Mandate and the China Equity Mandate, respectively.
The investment strategy for IG JPMorgan Emerging Markets Fund/Class will be expanded to include both a growth and value investment style (as reflected by an update to Equity management style information from 'Growth' to 'Blend') which intends to provide investors with enhanced diversification through broader investment strategies.
Effective on or about June 28, 2022, Philip Petursson, Chief Investment Strategist, IG Wealth Management has been appointed portfolio manager for the iProfile Funds listed below:
- iProfile™ Alternatives Private Pool
- iProfile™ Low Volatility Private Pool
- iProfile™ Portfolio – Global Equity
- iProfile™ Portfolio – Global Equity Balanced
- iProfile™ Portfolio – Global Fixed Income Balanced
- iProfile™ Portfolio – Global Neutral Balanced
- iProfile™ Canadian Equity Private Pool
- iProfile™ Emerging Markets Private Pool
- iProfile™ ETF Private Pool
- iProfile™ Fixed Income Private Pool
- iProfile™ International Equity Private Pool
- iProfile™ U.S. Equity Private Pool
- iProfile™ Canadian Equity Private Class
- iProfile™ Emerging Markets Private Class
- iProfile™ International Equity Private Class
- iProfile™ U.S. Equity Private Class
This is not a solicitation to purchase securities of these funds. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the mutual funds before investing. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. These funds are distributed across Canada by Investors Group Financial Services Inc., (in Quebec, a financial services firm) and Investors Group Securities Inc. (in Quebec, a firm in financial planning).
Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $111.1 billion in assets under advisement as of May 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $255.8 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2022.
SOURCE IG Wealth Management
For further information: English Media Inquiries: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Lara Berguglia, 514-994-2382, [email protected]
Share this article