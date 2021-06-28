IG Wealth Management Announces Changes to Fund Line-Up to Offer Enhanced Performance and Value to Clients

WINNIPEG, MB, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced management fee reductions, investment strategy and name changes, and the appointment of a sub-advisor on certain funds. These changes reflect the firm's ongoing commitment to continually review its fund line-up to ensure clients have access to products that deliver performance and are competitive and responsive to market trends.

Management fee reductions

Effective on or about June 28, 2021, the annual management fee rates for the following funds will be reduced, as indicated in the chart below:

Fund Name Series Existing Management fee New Management fee IG Beutel Goodman Canadian Small Cap Fund C 2.00% 1.95% JDSC and JNL 1.75% 1.70% U 0.90% 0.85% IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class A and B 2.00% 1.95% IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class II IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Class III JDSC and JNL 1.75% 1.70% U 0.90% 0.85% IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Fund IG Mackenzie Canadian Small/Mid Cap Fund II A and B 2.00% 1.95% C 2.00% 1.95% JDSC and JNL 1.75% 1.70% U 0.90% 0.85% IG FI Canadian Equity Fund IG Franklin Bissett Canadian Equity Fund IG Mackenzie Quebec Enterprise Fund A and B 1.75% 1.70% C 1.90% 1.85% JDSC and JNL 1.50% 1.45% U 0.65% 0.60% IG FI Canadian Equity Class IG FI Canadian Equity Class II IG Franklin Bissett Canadian Equity Class IG Franklin Bissett Canadian Equity Class II IG Mackenzie Quebec Enterprise Class A and B 1.75% 1.70% JDSC and JNL 1.50% 1.45% U 0.65% 0.60%

Investment strategy changes and/or name changes

Effective on or about June 28, 2021, the investment strategy changes described below will occur. The changes will result in a more streamlined and competitive product shelf, and provide the potential for improved performance going forward.

IG Mackenzie Dividend Fund and Class

The investment strategy will be changed for this Fund and Class by deleting the references to the Fund measuring its income yield in comparison to specific indices. Instead, the Fund will measure its income yield over the long term in comparison to other mutual funds in its peer group. The intent is to provide the Fund and Class with enhanced flexibility to consider shorter-term economic and/or market expectations in the allocation of capital and to potentially and prudently maximize clients total return during these periods, whether through sources of current income, dividends and/or capital appreciation.

IG Mackenzie Dividend Growth Fund

The investment strategy for this Fund will be changed to remove the reference to seeking an above average yield target. This change will enable the Fund to focus less on current income and more on capital appreciation. The Fund will be renamed IG Mackenzie Canadian Equity Fund.

IG Mackenzie Canadian High Yield Fund

The investment strategy for this Fund will be changed to remove its Canadian focus and eliminate geographic restrictions. This change will allow the Fund to access more investment opportunities in the U.S. which has a much broader and deeper market of high yield bond issuers than the Canadian market. This change is being done to provide more investment opportunities and, over time, a more diversified portfolio. The Fund will be renamed IG Mackenzie High Yield Fixed Income Fund.

Appointment of sub-advisor

Effective on or about June 28, 2021, Mackenzie Financial Corporation ("Mackenzie Investments" or "Mackenzie") will be appointed as sub-advisor of the Investors Portfolios, as indicated below. The Investors Portfolios will be managed by Mackenzie's Multi-Assets Strategies Team.

Mutual Fund Previous Effective June 28, 2021 Investors Income Plus Portfolio Investors Growth Portfolio Investors Growth Plus Portfolio Investors Retirement Growth Portfolio Investors Retirement Plus Portfolio Portfolio Advisor: I.G. Investment Management, Ltd. Portfolio Advisor: I.G. Investment Management, Ltd.



Sub-advisor: Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Toronto, Ontario)

This is not a solicitation to purchase securities of these funds. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the mutual funds before investing. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. These funds are distributed across Canada by Investors Group Financial Services Inc., (in Quebec, a financial services firm) and Investors Group Securities Inc. (in Quebec, a firm in financial planning).

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $109 billion in assets under advisement as of May 31, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $256 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2021.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $197.3 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is also a member of IGM Financial Inc. leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $256 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2021.

