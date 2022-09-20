WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced sub-advisor additions to the iProfile Canadian Equity Private Pool as well as a name change and sub-advisor addition to Investors Cornerstone Portfolio. These changes reflect the firm's ongoing commitment to continually review and streamline its fund line-up to deliver enhanced performance.

"We're excited to expand our collaboration with leading global asset managers in our iProfile Program," said Jon Kilfoyle, Senior Vice-President, IG Investments. "Engaging Beutel, Goodman & Company and Fidelity Investments Canada as sub-advisors for our iProfile Canadian Equity Private Pool mandates will provide our clients with the multi-manager diversification benefits consistent with that of large institutional investment programs."

iProfile Canadian Equity Private Pool

Effective on or about September 22, 2022, the iProfile Canadian Equity Private Pool will be amended to reflect the addition of sub-advisors to certain mandates.

Mandate Sub-Advisors Large Cap Value Mandate Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. (New)

Mackenzie Financial Corporation Core Equity Mandate Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (New)

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Investors Cornerstone Portfolio

Further, the firm announced that Investors Cornerstone Portfolio will be renamed IG Cornerstone Portfolio to align with IG fund naming conventions and will add Mackenzie Financial Corporation as a sub-advisor. These changes will be effective on or about September 22, 2022.

This is not a solicitation to purchase securities of these funds. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the mutual funds before investing. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. These funds are distributed across Canada by Investors Group Financial Services Inc., (in Quebec, a financial services firm) and Investors Group Securities Inc. (in Quebec, a firm in financial planning).

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $108.6 billion in assets under advisement as of August 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $247.2 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2022.

