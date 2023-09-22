WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management today announced an investment strategy change to the iProfile Alternatives Private Pool (the "Pool").

The Pool seeks to gain exposure to liquid alternative strategies through allocating assets to the following mandates:

Global Equity Hedge

U.S. Equity Long/Short

Global Macro

Effective on or about the close of business on October 6, 2023, the U.S. Equity Long/Short mandate will no longer be included within the Pool and the assets will be reallocated to the other two mandates.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. IG Wealth Management, including Investors Group Financial Services Inc. and Investors Group Securities Inc., has $117.8 billion in assets under advisement as of August 31, 2023, and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial, together with its subsidiaries, is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with $262 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2023.

