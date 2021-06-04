WINNIPEG, MB, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management (IG) announced today that the investment objective changes and mergers that were previously announced March 12, 2021 and that required investor approval were approved at meetings held on June 3, 2021. The changes streamline IG's mutual fund offering and are part of the firm's ongoing efforts to enhance investment performance.

Fund Mergers

The following fund mergers were approved by securityholders and are expected to take effect on or about the close of business on June 18, 2021:

Existing Fund (merging Fund) To be merged into (continuing Fund) IG Irish Life Low Volatility Global Equity Fund IG Mackenzie Global Fund IG Mackenzie Low Volatility Canadian Equity Fund IG FI Canadian Equity Fund

Investment Objective, Investment Strategy, Sub-Advisor and Class Name Changes

Changes to the following Classes were approved by securityholders and are expected to take effect in June:

Class

Fund Fund name change New sub-advisor Expected

effective date IG Irish Life Low

Volatility Global Equity

Class To

invest

into IG Mackenzie

Global Fund IG Mackenzie Global

Class IV Mackenzie

Financial

Corporation June 18, 2021 IG Mackenzie Low

Volatility Canadian

Equity Class To

invest

into IG FI Canadian

Equity Fund IG FI Canadian Equity

Class II Fidelity

Investments

Canada ULC June 18, 2021 IG Aristotle U.S. Small

Cap Class To

invest

into IG Mackenzie U.S.

Opportunities Fund IG Mackenzie U.S.

Opportunities Class II Mackenzie

Financial

Corporation June 14, 2021

Details on the fund mergers and investment objective changes can be found at IG Wealth Management Streamlines Product Shelf to Strengthen Performance and Deliver Enhanced Value to Clients.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $108 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management as of April 30, 2021.

