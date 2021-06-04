IG Wealth Management Announces Approval of Fund Mergers and Investment Objective Changes Français
Jun 04, 2021, 08:00 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - IG Wealth Management (IG) announced today that the investment objective changes and mergers that were previously announced March 12, 2021 and that required investor approval were approved at meetings held on June 3, 2021. The changes streamline IG's mutual fund offering and are part of the firm's ongoing efforts to enhance investment performance.
Fund Mergers
The following fund mergers were approved by securityholders and are expected to take effect on or about the close of business on June 18, 2021:
|
Existing Fund (merging Fund)
|
To be merged into (continuing Fund)
|
IG Irish Life Low Volatility Global Equity Fund
|
IG Mackenzie Global Fund
|
IG Mackenzie Low Volatility Canadian Equity Fund
|
IG FI Canadian Equity Fund
Investment Objective, Investment Strategy, Sub-Advisor and Class Name Changes
Changes to the following Classes were approved by securityholders and are expected to take effect in June:
|
Class
|
Fund
|
Fund name change
|
New sub-advisor
|
Expected
|
IG Irish Life Low
|
To
|
IG Mackenzie
|
IG Mackenzie Global
|
Mackenzie
|
June 18, 2021
|
IG Mackenzie Low
|
To
|
IG FI Canadian
|
IG FI Canadian Equity
|
Fidelity
|
June 18, 2021
|
IG Aristotle U.S. Small
|
To
|
IG Mackenzie U.S.
|
IG Mackenzie U.S.
|
Mackenzie
|
June 14, 2021
Details on the fund mergers and investment objective changes can be found at IG Wealth Management Streamlines Product Shelf to Strengthen Performance and Deliver Enhanced Value to Clients.
About IG Wealth Management
Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $108 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2021 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $253 billion in total assets under management as of April 30, 2021.
SOURCE IG Wealth Management
For further information: Media Contact: Rebecca Ellison, IGM Financial, 647-983-4963, [email protected]
Share this article