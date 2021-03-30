WINNIPEG, MB, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canadians prepare for the second tax season during the COVID-19 pandemic – and the first that will address pandemic-related government benefits – IG Wealth Management's highly knowledgeable financial planning experts are available to provide insight and commentary on a variety of tax-related topics, including:

Taxable COVID-19 benefits Canadians should be aware of

How Canadians can claim work from home expenses

The importance of filing on time

Tax strategies for retirement (including mass affluent and high-net-worth investors and business owners)

Best practices for developing an ongoing tax plan

Considerations for Canadians who are newly self-employed or who took on an additional job to supplement their income in 2020

Pandemic-related tax considerations for business owners

Aurèle Courcelles, CPA, CMA, CFP, TEP, RRC, FP Canada™ Fellow

Assistant Vice-President, Tax & Estate Planning, IG Wealth Management

Aurèle specializes in tax and estate planning for individuals and owner-managed companies. He regularly provides advice on the taxation of investment income in the context of overall planning for clients' financial futures.

Areas of expertise:

Tax planning for private companies and their shareholders

Structuring tax-efficient financial plans for individuals

Navigating COVID-19 tax issues

*Note: Aurèle is bilingual (English and French).

Blair Evans, CPA, CA, TEP, CFP

Director, Tax & Estate Planning, IG Wealth Management

Blair specializes in providing advice to high net worth clients and business owners on complex tax and estate planning issues. Prior to joining IG, he spent over a decade at a national public accounting firm and has a breadth of experience providing advice to clients on advanced tax and estate planning concepts.

Areas of expertise:

Tax planning for private corporations and their shareholders

Transaction structuring for the sale of a business

Tax planning for high-net-worth individuals

Normand Verville, CPA, CA, D. FISC.

Assistant Vice-President, Tax & Estate Planning, IG Wealth Management (Quebec)

Normand's main objective is to ensure high-net-worth clients receive the best planning tailored to their needs. Prior to joining IG, he spent five years working for large accounting firms and a further ten years at a group of private companies. He primarily works with entrepreneurs and professionals.

Areas of expertise:

Tax planning for high-net-worth individuals in Quebec

Tax planning for Quebec -based private corporations and their shareholders

*Note: Normand is bilingual (English and French).

