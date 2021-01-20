Why comprehensive financial planning can help Canadians prepare for the unexpected

The importance of family conversations around estate and retirement planning

Retirement income planning, saving and investing strategies

Retirement plan changes due to COVID-19

Market volatility and retirement planning in 2021

Tax strategies for individual retirement (including mass affluent and high-net-worth investors and business owners)

Brent Allen, CFP, FMA

Senior Vice-President, Financial Services, IG Wealth Management

Brent is focused on leading key transformational initiatives and strategy development support across IG's financial advisor network. He is responsible for field practice support functions including consultant education, training, change management and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Areas of expertise:

The evolving role of the financial advisor through career cycles and retirement for clients

Best practices for intergenerational wealth management

The value of advice and how it increases financial well-being

Client retirement trends and challenges

Christine Van Cauwenberghe LL.B., CFP, TEP, RRC

Vice-President, Tax & Estate Planning, IG Wealth Management

Christine provides advice to high-net-worth clients on complex retirement, tax and estate planning matters. She also manages a team of professionals, including lawyers, notaries, accountants, and pension experts.

Areas of expertise:

Wide range of issues related to retirement and the taxation of individuals, couples, families, trusts and estates

Intergenerational wealth transfer and succession planning

Provincial laws related to estates, family property and disability

Blended families, common-law couples, separation and divorce

Aurèle Courcelles, CPA, CMA, CFP, TEP, RRC, FP Canada™ Fellow

Assistant Vice-President, Tax & Estate Planning, IG Wealth Management

Aurèle specializes in tax and estate planning for individuals and owner-managed companies. He regularly provides advice on the taxation of investment income in the context of overall planning for clients' retirement and overall financial futures.

Areas of expertise:

Tax efficient retirement income strategies

Saving for retirement – RRSP vs. TFSA: which is right for you?

Retirement planning for the small business owner

Goal setting for retirement

*Note: Aurèle is bilingual (English and French).

Jack Courtney, B.A., LL.B., TEP, CFP®, FP CANADATM FELLOW

Vice President, Advanced Financial Planning

Jack leads the Advanced Financial Planning team at IG Wealth Management and coordinates planning support for high-net-worth clients. He specializes in working with owner-managers of private companies on issues relating to tax planning, business succession, executive compensation and trusts.

Areas of expertise:

Tax strategies for small and medium-sized business owners navigating through COVID-19

Succession planning for private businesses

Tax, estate and financial planning advice for high-net-worth Canadians

Craig Hughes, LL.B., CFP, TEP

Director, Tax & Estate Planning, IG Wealth Management

Craig specializes in estate planning and personal tax planning and provides support on registered retirement plans and products.

Areas of expertise:

Building a tailored retirement strategy from saving for retirement, transitioning into retirement and after retirement

Family-focused estate and tax planning

The best ways to give in a tax efficient manner and how charitable giving fits into your estate plan

Effective use of registered plans such as RESP, RDSP, RRSP, TFSA, DPSP and IPP

Jon Kilfoyle, CFA

Senior Vice-President, IG Investments, IG Wealth Management

Jon is responsible for the leadership and strategic direction of IG Investments, which develops investment solutions that are distributed through an exclusive network of consultants aimed at helping Canadians achieve optimal financial outcomes for retirement.

Areas of expertise:

Investment products, pricing and performance

Asset allocation and portfolio construction

Managing your portfolio for retirement income

Sustainable Responsible Investing

Mariska Loeppky, CPA, CA, TEP, CFP

Director, Tax & Estate Planning, IG Wealth Management

Mariska has extensive experience in providing estate and retirement and corporate tax planning. She specializes in advice for mid to large owner-managed companies in a variety of industries.

Areas of expertise:

Tax strategies for retirement, especially when selling a business

Corporate tax planning for private companies including succession planning

Real estate considerations for estate and retirement planning

Planning for individuals with cross-border issues

Gaetan Ruest, FSA, FCIA

Vice-President, Data Science & Advanced Analytics, IGM Financial Inc.

Gaetan leads a team of technical experts who transform data and research into actionable insights using advanced analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Areas of expertise:

The science of financial well-being and investor behaviour during market volatility and when preparing for retirement

Canadian financial planning and retirement saving trends

Behavioural finance in relation to retirement and estate planning

*Note: Gaetan is bilingual (English and French).

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of Consultants located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has over $103 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $240 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2020.

