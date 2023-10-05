Investor confidence in advisors, mutual funds and ETFs remain high, while inflation continues to have an impact

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) and Pollara Strategic Insights today released the results of their annual Canadian Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Investor Survey, which has tracked Canadian investor sentiments and behaviour since 2006.

The survey explores investor confidence, the value of advice, responsible investing (RI), sources of financial information, understanding of and satisfaction with statements, document delivery preferences, and the impact of inflation.

"The annual Pollara survey provides valuable insights to help us better understand what's important to investors," said Andy Mitchell, President and CEO, IFIC. "It is heartening to see that investors continue to place a great deal of confidence in advisors, especially during times of market volatility and uncertain economic conditions."

"This survey gives us the opportunity to learn more about how investors respond to the ever-evolving environment," said Lesli Martin, Senior Vice-President, Pollara Strategic Insights. "The data can help companies make the right decisions to best advise the investors they serve."





Key findings

Satisfaction with advisors: Satisfaction with advisors remains very high for both mutual fund investors at 92 per cent and ETF investors at 91 per cent.

The samples for the 2023 survey were 4,121 mutual fund investors and 1,514 ETF investors.

Access the full survey at IFIC or Pollara Strategic Insights.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, dealers, professional and back-office service providers, to strengthen the integrity of the investment funds industry, foster public confidence in investment funds, and enable investors to achieve good outcomes. By connecting savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. IFIC website

About Pollara Strategic Insights

Founded in 1980, Pollara Strategic Insights is one of Canada's premier full-service research firms – a collaborative team of senior research veterans who are passionate about conducting research through hands–on creativity and customized solutions. Taking full advantage of their comprehensive toolbox of industry-leading quantitative and qualitative methodologies and analytical techniques, Pollara provides research-based strategic advice to a wide array of clients across all sectors on a local, national, and global scale. Pollara Strategic Insights website





