Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for January 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.311 trillion at the end of January, up by $68.9 billion or 3.1 per cent since December. Mutual fund net sales were $3.0 billion in January.

ETF assets totalled $541.4 billion at the end of January, up by $23.7 billion or 4.6 per cent since December. ETF net sales were $9.0 billion in January.

January insights

Mutual fund sales in January saw net positive flows, a notable improvement compared to the same period last year when sales were negative.

Bond mutual funds were the top-selling asset class, a position they have held for the past nine months.

January recorded the third-highest ETF net sales on record, trailing only December and June 2024 .

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jan 2025 Dec 2024 Jan 2024 Long-term funds





Balanced (388) (573) (4,475) Equity (2,143) 107 (1,055) Bond 3,303 1,871 3,743 Specialty 1,413 503 566 Total long-term funds 2,184 1,908 (1,222) Total money market funds 852 721 442 Total 3,036 2,628 (780)

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jan 2025 Dec 2024 Jan 2024 Long-term funds





Balanced 1,023.9 997.6 904.1 Equity 901.8 868.4 725.5 Bond 287.8 281.7 245.6 Specialty 39.6 37.7 27.7 Total long-term funds 2,253.2 2,185.4 1,903.0 Total money market funds 58.0 56.9 51.5 Total 2,311.2 2,242.3 1,954.4

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jan 2025 Dec 2024 Jan 2024 Long-term funds





Balanced 745 712 403 Equity 4,836 7,898 2,385 Bond 1,698 2,081 321 Specialty 870 (81) (346) Total long-term funds 8,150 10,610 2,762 Total money market funds 816 99 401 Total 8,966 10,709 3,163

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jan 2025 Dec 2024 Jan 2024 Long-term funds





Balanced 24.8 23.3 15.6 Equity 343.8 326.9 237.6 Bond 119.4 116.7 94.1 Specialty 24.6 22.7 14.2 Total long-term funds 512.5 489.7 361.5 Total money market funds 28.9 28.0 25.7 Total 541.4 517.7 387.2

* See below for important information about data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada's investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada's savers to Canada's economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. Learn more about IFIC

SOURCE The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Christine Harminc, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313