TORONTO, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.310 trillion at the end of February, down by $1.2 billion or 0.1 per cent since January. Mutual fund net sales were $9.0 billion in February.

ETF assets totalled $547.1 billion at the end of February, up by $5.8 billion or 1.1 per cent since January. ETF net sales were $9.9 billion in February.

February insights

Mutual fund and ETF sales are off to a strong start in 2025, with each bringing in approximately $10 billion more year to date than the same period last year.

February saw the highest level of mutual fund net sales since February 2022, marking the eighth consecutive month of positive sales.

, marking the eighth consecutive month of positive sales. Likely due to market volatility, the majority of mutual fund sales flowed into more conservative asset classes, including bond, money market, and balanced funds, while equity funds remained in negative territory.

ETF sales were positive across all major asset classes with major inflows fairly evenly distributed between equities and bonds.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Feb 2025 Jan 2025 Feb 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,521 (388) (871) 1,133 (5,346) Equity (197) (2,143) 1,551 (2,340) 495 Bond 3,108 3,304 1,768 6,412 5,510 Specialty 2,491 1,426 775 3,918 1,340 Total long-term funds 6,924 2,198 3,222 9,122 2,000 Total money market funds 2,102 852 (127) 2,954 316 Total 9,026 3,051 3,095 12,076 2,315

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Feb 2025 Jan 2025 Feb 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,025.0 1,023.9 923.3 997.7 Equity 889.3 901.8 760.5 868.4 Bond 293.8 287.8 247.1 281.7 Specialty 41.8 39.7 28.9 37.7 Total long-term funds 2,249.8 2,253.2 1,959.8 2,185.5 Total money market funds 60.2 58.0 51.5 56.9 Total 2,310.0 2,311.2 2,011.4 2,242.4

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Feb 2025 Jan 2025 Feb 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 750 745 450 1,496 853 Equity 3,998 4,820 4,031 8,817 6,416 Bond 3,075 1,706 1,209 4,781 1,530 Specialty 753 871 22 1,625 (325) Total long-term funds 8,577 8,142 5,712 16,719 8,475 Total money market funds 1,282 831 (207) 2,113 194 Total 9,859 8,973 5,506 18,833 8,669

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Feb 2025 Jan 2025 Feb 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 25.5 24.8 16.5 23.3 Equity 344.9 343.7 250.6 326.9 Bond 123.3 119.4 94.8 116.7 Specialty 23.3 24.6 16.3 22.7 Total long-term funds 517.0 512.5 378.2 489.6 Total money market funds 30.1 28.9 25.6 28.0 Total 547.1 541.3 403.8 517.6

* See below for important information about data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

