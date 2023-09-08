IFCJ Canada equips over 8,000 Israeli children in need with backpacks and clothing cards for the school year

Survey reveals parents struggle to afford essential school supplies amid worries of rising costs affecting children's education

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- As millions of children in Israel prepared for the first day of school, a study conducted by Geocartography Knowledge Group on behalf of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, revealed that nearly 60 percent of parents believe the rising cost of living directly harms their ability to provide their children with suitable education. The findings further showed that a quarter of Israeli families are unable to afford the purchase of basic school supplies and clothing.

In response to growing need, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) provided over 600 backpacks with basic school supplies, and 8,200 clothing cards to needy children. These children are ages 6-12 in families registered with Israel's Department of Welfare and Social Services, as well as children up to 18 years old living in government boarding schools, or coming from survivors of domestic abuse.

"For many children and parents, the first day of school is filled with the excitement of new school bags filled with fresh supplies and brand new school clothing. But thousands of Israeli families can't afford even the most basic necessities," explains Yael Eckstein, President of IFCJ Canada. "With the rising cost of living driving sharp growth among families with school-age children, this project is a necessary response to make sure kids have the tools they need to thrive and succeed in school while also alleviating some financial strain at home."

The survey was conducted in July 2023 and included 450 parents with school-age children in both the Jewish and Arab sectors. The study's authors say there is a very clear correlation between rising consumer prices and the number of families reporting challenges in purchasing even the most basic goods for their children's education

The survey found that an overwhelming 67 percent reported the cost of basic goods would require them to limit their purchases in advance of the new school year, including two-thirds of respondents reporting they also needed to limit child-related expenses. These responses were heard from parents representing all levels of financial health, including 83 percent of parents whose monthly income is below the national average.

Higher income families reported that they also faced similar challenges. 51 percent of parents earning above the national average and 69 percent of average earners also reported needing to cut back on expenses related to school supplies, fearing the impact it might have on their child's education.

Karyna, mother of 7-year-old Daria, was very moved by the provision of a backpack and school supplies for her daughter. "You made my girl happy!" she said. "We arrived [to Israel] with very few things and she didn't have a schoolbag. The school year starts soon and we are in a new country and a new city, so I don't even know where to start looking for a schoolbag for her. Now I have one less worry in my heart. I see how happy she is. Thank you to IFCJ Canada for helping our family."

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) was founded in 2003 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and to build broad support for Israel. IFCJ Canada is a registered Canadian charity governed by an independent Board of Directors and led by President Yael Eckstein. For over 20 years, IFCJ Canada has worked alongside a network of Fellowship offices worldwide, including in the United States, Israel, and Korea. Today, The Fellowship is one of the largest providers of humanitarian aid in Israel and is a leading force helping Jews in need worldwide. For more information, visit www.ifcj.ca.

