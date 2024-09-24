IFCJ CANADA ALLOCATES OVER $730, 000 TOWARDS THE PURCHASE OF NEW SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR STUDENTS

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- As the new school year commences amid the ongoing war, tens of thousands of Israeli children still find themselves displaced from their homes and communities. At the same time, many families are struggling with the severe economic impact of war on the home front.

In response, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) is providing over $730,000 in supplies for children and families in need. The funding will be specifically allocated to assist in the purchase of school bags and school supplies ahead of the new academic year.

The program will provide for the distribution of 8,900 gift cards. Recipients include students evacuated from the Kiryat Shmona and Shlomi school districts on Israel's heavily impacted northern border and hundreds of students from communities in the Gaza border region.

"The 2024-25 school year marks a new beginning for many children, especially those starting first grade," said Yael Eckstein, President of the IFCJ. "With the challenges posed by the ongoing war and the increased cost of living, parents are struggling to manage both the practical and emotional impact on their families. Particularly during these times, our responsibility is to care for those who need help– young, old and everyone in between – from basic needs, to backpacks. We are very grateful to the hundreds of thousands of IFCJ supporters around the world who are dedicated to ensuring that these children can begin the school year with some optimism and joy, starting on the right foot despite the adversity."

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) was founded in 2003 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and to build broad support for Israel. IFCJ Canada is a registered Canadian charity governed by an independent Board of Directors and led by President Yael Eckstein. For over 20 years, IFCJ Canada has worked alongside a network of Fellowship offices worldwide, including in the United States, Israel, and Korea. Today, The Fellowship is one of the largest providers of humanitarian aid in Israel and is a leading force helping Jews in need worldwide. For more information, visit www.ifcj.ca.

