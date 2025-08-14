The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada Launches Second Annual 'Flags of Fellowship' Campaign Ahead of 2nd Anniversary of October 7 Attacks

Churches, Universities, and Synagogues Across Canada are Encouraged to Enroll to Show Solidarity with Israel and the Jewish People

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) today announced the launch of its second annual Flags of Fellowship campaign, a growing movement to commemorate the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks on Israel. The campaign will culminate with memorial services at churches, universities, and synagogues across Canada on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Participating organisations will display fields of 1,200 mini Israeli flags on their grounds. Each flag will honour a life lost on that horrific day and serve as a visible act of solidarity with the people of Israel, as antisemitism continues to rise globally.

Last year's inaugural campaign saw more than 220 churches, universities, and synagogues across North America take part, including several in four Canadian provinces. This year, IFCJ Canada is working with its sister organisation in the U.S. to significantly expand participation, aiming for 1,000 organisations across North America. Nearly 600 churches, universities, and synagogues have already enrolled, with sign-up open until September 14. IFCJ Canada provides supplies at no cost to participating churches and organisations.

"Flags of Fellowship started as a memorial meant to bring light amid the most unfathomable darkness," said Yael Eckstein, President of IFCJ Canada. "But since last year's Flags of Fellowship events, it has truly evolved into a movement—one that is equally as important this year, as rampant antisemitism continues to surface both in Canada and around the world. At a time when the world can feel divided, Flags of Fellowship stands as a powerful reminder of unity, remembrance, and shared values."

In 2024, IFCJ Canada provided over $5.9 million in humanitarian aid to Israel, supporting those affected by the October 7 attacks and the ongoing war, and continues to provide assistance where nit is needed most in the areas of poverty, aliyah (immigration), and fellowship.

For churches, synagogues, universities and schools wishing to enroll in this year's Flags of Fellowship campaign, signup is open now through September 14 at www.ifcj.ca/fof.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada (IFCJ Canada) was founded in 2003 to promote better understanding and cooperation between Christians and Jews and to build broad support for Israel. IFCJ Canada is a registered Canadian charity governed by an independent Board of Directors and led by President Yael Eckstein. For over 20 years, IFCJ Canada has worked alongside a network of affiliate Fellowship organisations worldwide, including in the United States, Israel, and Korea. Today, The Fellowship is one of the largest providers of humanitarian aid in Israel and is a leading force helping Jews in need worldwide. For more information, visit www.ifcj.ca.

