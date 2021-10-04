Ida Khajadourian and Rosemary Horwood Named to Five Star Advisor List

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Richardson Wealth Limited (Richardson Wealth), a wholly owned subsidiary of RF Capital Group Inc. (TSX: RCG) announced today that Ida Khajadourian and Rosemary Horwood were named to the Wealth Professional's Five Star Advisor List. This recognition celebrates Canada's top advisors for demonstrated excellence in the investment industry.

"We congratulate Ida and Rosemary for this well-deserved recognition. They possess a critical ability to engage with clients and build long-standing trusted relationships by understanding the responsibility of every decision they make", said Kish Kapoor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "They continue to champion the power of women in our industry and personify the true spirit of entrepreneurship, collaboration and innovation that is synonymous with the Richardson Wealth brand."

Five Star Advisors' recognition was based on investors rating their advisor in six key areas: communication, portfolio performance, product knowledge, client trust, client knowledge and customer service.

About RF Capital Group Inc.

RF Capital Group Inc. (RF Capital) is a TSX-listed (TSX: RCG) wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of Canada's largest independent wealth management firms with $34.5 billion in assets under administration (as of September 30, 2021) and 19 offices acoss the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness. For further information, please visit our corporate website at www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.

