Iconic Picasso canvas tops $9 million at Heffel's fall auction

Pablo Picasso's masterpiece canvas, Femme au chapeau captured the attention of art-lovers and collectors across the world, in the lead-up to the Heffel auction. Both visually compelling and historically significant, the 1941 work depicts Picasso's famous muse, Surrealist artist Dora Maar, and made its mark in Picasso's first commercial show at the Kootz Gallery in New York in 1957. The monumental painting sold for an impressive sum of $9,163,750 and became the most valuable work by a non-Canadian artist to ever sell at auction in Canada.

Another phenomenal result was achieved for Emily Carr's rare masterpiece, Street, Alert Bay, which sold for $2,401,250. The canvas, painted in 1912 upon Carr's return from an inspiring trip to France, depicts a First Nations BC village. An exceptional piece of Canadian history, it was an honour for Heffel to offer the work at auction and help it find a new home.

"We are delighted to have transformed Canada's auction market into a major international player," says David Heffel, President of Heffel Fine Art Auction House. "It's an honour to showcase works by Emily Carr and Canada's other greats to a global audience, alongside world-famous names like Picasso and Joan Mitchell."

Noteworthy results from the Fall 2019 Live Auction

Canvases by Pablo Picasso are among the most sought-after works on the international art market, and his 1941 Femme au chapeau stole the show at Heffel's sale. Leading the auction, the painting sold for $9,163,750 (est. $8,000,000 – 10,000,000).

Heffel is currently accepting consignments for the spring 2020 auction season, inclusive of international works of art. The deadline for spring consignments is February 21, 2020.

For more information on the works included in Heffel's fall live auction, visit www.heffel.com.

About Heffel Fine Art Auction House

Heffel has sold more Canadian art than any other auctioneer worldwide, with sales totaling more than half a billion dollars since 1978. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary, Heffel has the most experienced team of fine art specialists in Canada and provides superior client service to both sellers and buyers internationally.

