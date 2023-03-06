ICONIC CANADIAN ENTERTAINER BRYAN ADAMS TO OFFICIALLY OPEN THE ARENA AT PICKERING CASINO RESORT ON APRIL 26

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment, Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company announced today that the highly anticipated 2,500-seat The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort is set to open with a performance by legendary Grammy and Juno Award-winning musician Bryan Adams on April 26, 2023 at 8PM. The ground-breaking live entertainment venue at the brand-new $500M Pickering Casino Resort will host live entertainment, sporting events, and special attractions.

One of the most engaging and admired live performers today with his electrifying vocals and stage presence, Bryan Adams' music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries. He is a Companion of the Order of Canada, has had three Academy Award and five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award (15 nominations), 20 Juno awards, American Music Awards and ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards, and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have Canadian icon Bryan Adams officially open Pickering Casino Resort and introduce The Arena," said Matthew Anfinson, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. "His dynamic performance will be the perfect way to showcase this venue and emphasize our commitment to providing a wide range of world-class events and experiences from concerts to sports. We can't wait to see the excitement and energy that Bryan Adams will bring to this incredible space."

Members of Great Canadian Rewards , Great Canadian Entertainment's loyalty program, will have advance access to concert tickets beginning March 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET . For complete presale details please visit gcrewards.com .

General ticket prices begin at $149, plus applicable tax and fees, and go on sale to the general public starting March 17 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.ca.

Pickering Casino Resort is an exciting new destination casino resort, just a short drive from downtown Toronto, offering a world-class 96,000 sq. ft casino, nine distinct restaurants ranging from fine dining to fast casual and quick serve, the Great Canadian Sportsbook, flexible meeting space and a chic 275-room hotel and the brand new The Arena.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada's premier gaming and hospitality company with 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Great Canadian's largest project in its history is currently underway at Casino Woodbine in Toronto, Ontario, which once complete will include a 400-room hotel, 5,000-seat entertainment venue, new parkade, and multiple food and beverage venues.

Committed to investing in and offering opportunity to those in the communities in which it operates, Great Canadian supports over 1400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada under its PROUD program; "PROUD of our people, our business, our community". A significant portion of gross gaming revenue from Great Canadian's gaming facilities is retained by Crown partners on behalf of their provincial governments for the purpose of supporting programs that benefit healthcare, education, and social services in Canada. To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com

About Great Canadian Rewards

Great Canadian Rewards links 12 destinations across Ontario with a single loyalty program. Members enjoy exclusive benefits such as the best rates on hotel stays at Pickering Casino Resort and Great Blue Heron Casino, presale access to upcoming shows, and earning discounted and free dining at all Great Canadian Rewards destinations. For full program benefits, or to download the app, please visit gcrewards.com .

