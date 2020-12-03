MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- IBM Canada today announced its collaboration with Air Canada, the country's largest airline, on the recently launched Aeroplan program, which includes a new web and mobile digital experience, designed and built in partnership with IBM (NYSE: IBM).

IBM iX, the business design arm of IBM Services, began this project with Air Canada in February 2020. With a combined team of IBM designers, developers and consultants, collaborating with colleagues from Air Canada's Digital team, the group completely rebuilt and transformed the web and mobile interface, fully integrating Aeroplan into Air Canada's digital properties. The result is a more personalized, flexible, and intuitive design, delivering a truly rewarding loyalty experience.

"Air Canada and IBM have a long history of collaboration on digital and advanced technologies to address pressing business challenges and increase customer satisfaction," said Claude Guay, President, IBM Canada. "As the airline continues to innovate, we were pleased to co-create this smarter digital experience for its customers."

"IBM iX is a great partner, and we're proud of their work to deliver the new Aeroplan digital experience," said Mark Nasr, Vice President, Loyalty and eCommerce, Air Canada. "After speaking with over 35,000 consumers and employees, we benchmarked against loyalty programs from around the globe. The results were clear—members expected more from Aeroplan, and this led us to completely overhaul the digital experience and its underlying infrastructure. IBM seamlessly integrated their people into our joint Tech+Business Digital team, delivering the transformation with an agile approach. This work supported our efforts to build a truly responsive and flexible program, enabling Aeroplan members to travel more and travel better."

The integration of web and mobile makes it easier than ever before for Aeroplan members to enroll, check their points transactions, view their Elite Status benefits, book flight rewards, and much more – delivering an improved loyalty experience for Air Canada travellers. The solution is integrated with Air Canada's cloud-based digital services to pull and connect historical and real-time data from key systems within the company. Air Canada's channels can now provide a personalized and contextualized experience for customers.

Air Canada and IBM iX used IBM Design Thinking and the IBM Garage Methodology, along with real customer input, to co-create the new user experience for the loyalty program. As well, user testing provided key input throughout the development cycle to make the mobile and web experience more engaging and intuitive.

