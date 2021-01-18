QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Wealth, the wealth management division of iA Financial Group, has announced the launch of iA Private Wealth, a new brand identity that replaces the iA Securities and HollisWealth brands and unifies iA Wealth's IIROC1 wealth management business.

As part of this change, iA Wealth's capital markets division, formerly operating under the iA Securities brand, will now be known as iA Capital Markets.

iA Private Wealth

A nationwide network of over 500 independent, entrepreneurial Investment Advisor and Portfolio Manager teams, iA Private Wealth is defined by its unwavering commitment to helping Canadian individuals, families and business owners achieve their financial goals through comprehensive, tailored wealth planning solutions. With over $40 billion in assets under administration, iA Private Wealth is the partner of choice for discerning investors across Canada.

"Our new name better reflects our place in the market and the highly personalized, holistic approach to wealth management our advisors take with each of their clients. It also highlights the strength, stability and trust that our parent company, iA Financial Group, has built over more than 125 years of serving the financial needs of Canadians," said Sean O'Brien, Executive Vice President, iA Wealth. "Importantly, the unification of our IIROC business under the iA Private Wealth brand allows us to drive a more efficient, collaborative and aligned culture across our wealth division, further enhancing our ability to attract and support the most respected and accomplished advisor teams in the country."

To learn more, visit iaprivatewealth.ca.

iA Capital Markets

Serving investor and corporate clients from offices in Montreal, Toronto and Calgary, iA Capital Markets offers equity, debt and structured product underwriting, M&A advisory, market research, and comprehensive access to global securities markets through its equity, fixed income and foreign exchange trading desks.

"iA Capital Markets combines the bespoke, tailored solutions of a boutique investment bank with the strength, resources and reach of one of Canada's oldest, largest and most respected financial institutions," said Sean O'Brien, Executive Vice President, iA Wealth.

To learn more, please visit iacapitalmarkets.ca.

About iA Wealth

iA Wealth provides holistic wealth solutions to Canadian investors through iA Private Wealth Inc., Investia Financial Services Inc. and FundEX Investments Inc. iA Wealth's investment fund manufacturing arm, iA Clarington Investments Inc., offers a wide range of products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. iA Wealth also offers a full range of capital markets services and solutions through iA Capital Markets, a division of iA Private Wealth Inc. To learn more, please visit iawealth.ca.

_________________________ 1 IIROC is the acronym for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Private Wealth is a trademark and business name under which iA Private Wealth Inc. operates. iA Capital Markets is a trademark, business name and a division of iA Private Wealth Inc. iA Private Wealth Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

For further information: Pierre Picard, Manager, Public Relations, iA Financial Group; Media Contact: Rob Martin, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, iA Wealth, [email protected], Office: 416-860-9880, extension. 8070, ia.ca

