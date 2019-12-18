iA Wealth launches hybrid digital advice platform iA WealthAssist

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Wealth, iA Financial Group's wealth management division, has announced the launch of iA WealthAssist, a hybrid advice platform designed for today's digitally oriented investor.

iA WealthAssist combines the services of an investment advisor with an online self-serve platform. With iA WealthAssist, investors select goals, create a risk profile and put their plans into action with a professionally managed portfolio, all with the comfort of knowing that an investment advisor is there to guide and assist them at every stage of their lifelong financial journey.

"We are committed to equipping our investment advisors with the tools they need to offer a superior client experience and providing Canadian investors with independent, unbiased advice. The development of iA WealthAssist is one more example of how we continuously deliver on both of these commitments," said Carl Mustos, Executive Vice-President of iA Wealth.

iA WealthAssist was developed by Invisor Financial Inc. in collaboration with iA Wealth. Acquired earlier this year by iA Financial Group, Invisor is an industry-leading digital wealth management services provider with a distinguished track record of developing best-in-class digital wealth management solutions.

"Our goal has always been to develop a simple, easy-to-use digital platform to facilitate the delivery of high‑quality, independent advice. We are privileged to be a part of iA Financial Group and look forward to continued collaboration with iA Wealth to better serve the evolving needs of investment advisors and Canadian investors," said Pramod Udiaver, President and Co-founder of Invisor Financial Inc.

"Invisor's digital capabilities provide Canadian investors with greater choice in how they access investment advice and are an exciting addition to the suite of wealth management services offered by iA Wealth's large and expanding nationwide network of independent investment advisors" said Mustos.

iA WealthAssist will initially be available to select clients of Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., with broader availability across iA Wealth expected at a future date.

About iA Wealth

iA Wealth is the wealth management division of iA Financial Group. iA Wealth provides a full range of financial advisory and wealth management services to Canadian investors though iA Securities Inc., Investia Financial Services Inc. and FundEX Investments Inc. iA Wealth's investment fund manufacturing arm, IA Clarington Investments Inc., offers a wide range of products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. iA Wealth strives to be the leader in creating and preserving wealth for individual Canadians working with independent advisors.

About Invisor Financial Inc.

Invisor Financial Inc., a subsidiary of iA Financial Corporation Inc., is a team of financial and technology professionals dedicated to serving the evolving wealth management needs of Canadians. Through a personal dashboard, Invisor helps advisors scale their practices with a comprehensive suite of solutions.

About Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

A wholly owned subsidiary of iA Financial Corporation Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. has been operating since 2002 and is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. The firm offers a full range of financial products tailored to investor needs through nearly 700 Investment Advisors. iA Securities head office is in Montreal. It also has offices in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

About Investia Financial Services Inc.

A wholly owned subsidiary of iA Financial Corporation Inc., Investia Financial Services Inc. has been in operation since 1988 and is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada. With more than 1,850 representatives, Investia has a vast, Canada-wide network and offers a wide range of mutual fund products adapted to the needs of Canadian investors. Investia's head office is in Quebec City. It also has offices in Vaughan, Ontario, Calgary and Vancouver.

About FundEX Investments Inc.

A wholly owned subsidiary of iA Financial Corporation Inc., FundEX Investments Inc. has been in operation since 1995 and is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada. With more than 700 representatives, FundEX has a vast Canada-wide network and offers a wide range of mutual fund products adapted to the needs of Canadian investors. FundEX's head office is located in Vaughan, Ontario.

