iA Private Wealth Announces Launch of U.S. Registered Investment Advisor Firm

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Private Wealth (USA) Inc. ("iAPW-USA") is pleased to announce the recent launch of business operations as a Canadian-based U.S. Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firm.

A subsidiary of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and sister company to iA Private Wealth Inc., iAPW-USA is an RIA firm offering integrated cross-border wealth management solutions for residents of the U.S. and Canada.

Investment Advisors registered with the RIA will be dual licensed in both Canada and the U.S. and provide all client service from their Canadian offices. Working closely with clients to translate their personal needs into a strategy for their cross-border accounts, advisors can offer a comprehensive suite of wealth planning solutions, including servicing Canadian registered accounts through iA Private Wealth, as well as non-registered U.S. accounts and U.S. retirement accounts such as IRAs and 401k(s) through iAPW-USA.

"We are excited about the incredible potential of this new platform, as it will allow our advisors to provide a complete, holistic wealth management offering to their clients, regardless of whether they reside in Canada or the U.S.," said Stephan Bourbonnais, President & CEO, iA Private Wealth.

Discretionary Accounts

The integrated cross-border wealth management business will offer clients two different types of discretionary advisory accounts:

Managed accounts in which advisors can make investment decisions on a client's behalf based on well‑defined guidelines outlined in an investment policy statement.

Separately managed accounts, which provide clients with access to institutional-quality investment managers, simplified reporting and tax management.

"We are committed to supporting our advisors in their business development efforts – and propelling our collective growth – by providing them with the best tools to meet and exceed the needs of their clients," said Michael Smith, President & Chief Compliance Officer, iAPW-USA.

Trading, Clearing & Settlement Solutions

iAPW-USA has engaged Bank of New York Mellon's Pershing Custodial Services ("Pershing"), the industry's largest provider of clearing and settlement solutions. Pershing has a proven track record of powering businesses by driving growth and helping firms stay ahead of new regulations.

Pershing's fully integrated trust accounting and global custody, and single state-of-the-art technology platform, includes client onboarding, multi-currency accounts, asset movement and straight-through processing, helping firms streamline front-, middle- and back-office activities while delivering a seamless client experience.

"An integrated platform that is flexible and scalable for brokerage custody is the key to becoming a premier wealth management firm, and we have that in our partnership with Pershing," said Mark Robinson, Chief Operating Officer, iAPW-USA.

Visit iaprivatewealthusa.com to learn more.

About iA Private Wealth

iA Private Wealth is a subsidiary of iA Financial Group. A nationwide network of over 500 independent, entrepreneurial Investment Advisor and Portfolio Manager teams, iA Private Wealth is defined by its unwavering commitment to helping Canadian individuals, families and business owners achieve their financial goals through comprehensive, tailored wealth planning solutions.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

