QUEBEC CITY, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - iA Private Wealth ("iAPW"), a subsidiary of iA Financial Group ("iAFG"), is pleased to announce a series of major enhancements to the Elite Unified Managed Account Program ("Elite"). With these enhancements, Elite becomes the industry standard for bespoke investment management programs, providing clients with a premium experience and advisors with business-building opportunities that are unavailable with traditional account structures.

"Elite is an exciting growth opportunity for the Wealth division and we look forward to providing our advisor teams with all the support they need to make the program a source of limitless potential for their business and a major benefit to clients," said Adam Elliott, President and CEO, iA Private Wealth.

About Elite

Elite is a comprehensive investment management program that offers iAPW clients unparalleled simplicity and convenience by allowing them to consolidate multiple solutions across a wide array of asset classes, geographies, management styles and investment types within a single account.

For advisors, Elite enhances their practice by providing investment management support – including portfolio construction guidance, trading, rebalancing, investment manager oversight, and tax-loss selling – through a dedicated team of specialists. This support allows advisors to focus on high-touch client service, resulting in a more compelling value proposition while reinforcing the advisor's central role in creating a personalized, comprehensive and holistic wealth management experience for each client.

Enhancements

Four key enhancements have been made to Elite:

1. Expanded product shelf with preferred pricing and greater customization options

Elite now features a wider range of top-performing solutions from industry-leading asset managers, including some of the most popular strategies among iAPW advisors. As the largest distributor of third-party funds in Canada, iA Financial Group has secured exclusive preferred pricing on all strategies offered in the Elite program, which means better outcomes for investors.

Elite's comprehensive suite of options enables advisors to offer bespoke portfolios for any client size and risk profile. Options include:

Multi-asset, multi-manager models and pools

Equity and fixed income SMAs (separately managed accounts) for clients who prefer to hold individual securities

Active mutual funds

Passive ETFs

Liquid alternatives

Advisors have the flexibility to build their own portfolios or choose from a wide variety of options built by an internal team of portfolio construction specialists.

2. Simplified, flexible fee schedule

The platform and management fee schedule has been completely revamped, providing a simplified and streamlined experience for advisors and clients.

3. Institutional-calibre oversight

Oversight is now handled by the Elite Investment Committee, a team of industry veterans from across iAFG with extensive experience managing oversight for some of the largest institutional portfolios and pension funds in North America. Clients will benefit from industry-leading capabilities in portfolio optimization, manager selection and monitoring, trade execution, portfolio administration, and tax management.

4. Enhanced advisor support and ease of use

Completing the account-opening process is now easier than ever with iAPW's digital onboarding tool. Plus, advisors will now have access to a broader range of administrative, compliance, marketing and business development support from the Products, Platforms and Solutions team.

"These enhancements make Elite a true best-in-class offering and a win-win for clients and advisors. Clients benefit from enhanced customization, lower fees, world-class investment management, and an elevated service offering, while advisors benefit from the scalability, flexibility and time-saving efficiency Elite brings to their practice," said Julie Gallagher, Senior Vice-President & Head, Investment Products & Solutions and Capital Markets, iA Wealth.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

About iA Private Wealth

A subsidiary of iA Financial Group, iA Private Wealth offers tailored wealth management solutions through a network of more than 480 independent Investment Advisor teams. With over $60 billion in assets under administration, iA Private Wealth is the partner of choice for discerning investors across Canada.



iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

