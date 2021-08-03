iA Financial Group will propose a hybrid and flexible approach to post-pandemic work

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, iA Financial Group is announcing its vision for the future of post-pandemic work. The approach will be based on a hybrid and flexible model combining both remote work and work from the office. This flexible choice-based approach is designed to give the majority of iA Financial Group's 8,000+ employees the ability to choose where to work on a daily basis to be most effective. The goal, as always, is to support the company's ambition to continue to deliver an outstanding service to its clients and partners. Flexibility is now key in retaining and attracting talent and delivering solid performance. Therefore, iA Financial Group will not be imposing a mandatory number of days in the office.

"Despite the pandemic, we continued to deliver strong results and value to all our stakeholders," explains Denis Ricard, President and CEO of iA Financial Group. "Our employees have consistently demonstrated performance, commitment, and agility. They have been able to take full advantage of the benefits of remote working. This is why we are moving enthusiastically and confidently towards a hybrid model with undeniable efficiency."

In order to support this new reality and encourage a collaborative culture, office spaces will be redesigned to provide a more stimulating employee experience in the workplace. To bring our vision to life, the organization is deploying new technology while developing various tools that are essential to this transformation, which will begin by the end of 2021.

We are confident that this new way of working will be a driving force in supporting our continued long-term growth, benefiting all of our stakeholders.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

For further information: Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]

