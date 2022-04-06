iA Financial Group will hold its Annual Meetings on May 12 and has made available its Annual Report and the meeting documentation

QUEBEC CITY, QC, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group today announces that the Annual Shareholder Meeting of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and the Annual Meeting of the Sole Common Shareholder and of the Participating Policyholders of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance") will be held at the same time on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and will be held virtually.

The meeting will be broadcasted online via live webcast at: https://www.icastpro.ca/eia220512 (password: iA2022). For detailed instructions on how to join the webcast and vote at the virtual meeting, shareholders should refer to the Proxy Circular (the "Circular") relating to the annual meeting of iA Financial Corporation and participating policyholders should consult the information document for participating policyholders (the "Information Document") relating to the annual meeting of iA Insurance as well as their proxy form or their voting instruction form.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate in the meeting, ask questions and exercise their voting rights, all in real time, provided they are connected to the Internet and comply with all the provisions set out in the Circular and in the rules of conduct applicable to the virtual meeting. Beneficial owners not duly appointed as proxyholders will be entitled to attend the meeting as guests but will not be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Participating policyholders who wish to exercise their right to vote by proxy before the meeting must obtain a proxy form by communicating by email with the corporate secretariat of iA Financial Group at [email protected]. Participating policyholders who wish to participate in the meeting and vote at the meeting must also contact the corporate secretariat of iA Financial Group at [email protected] to obtain a control number allowing them to log on to the meeting via the link mentioned above and vote at the meeting.

We strongly encourage shareholders and participating policyholders to vote before the meeting using any of the methods listed on their proxy form or voting instruction form. In order for a proxy to be voted at the Annual Meetings, the completed proxy form must be received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. no later than 5:00 p.m. (local time) on May 10, 2022.

If you are a shareholder and require assistance with voting your common shares, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free from North America), 1‑416-304-0211 (from outside North America), or by email at [email protected].

Annual Report

and documents relating to the Annual Meetings are available online

The 2021 Annual Report, Circular, rules of conduct applicable to the virtual meeting and Information Document are now available online at ia.ca (https://ia.ca/investorrelations). The Annual Report and the Circular are also available at sedar.com. The shareholders of iA Financial Corporation will receive the document relating to the Annual Meeting in the coming days.

The Annual Report includes the Annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, the 2021 and 2020 consolidated financial statements and various other information about iA Financial Group.

The Circular presents, among other things, information relating to the exercise of voting rights at the Annual Meeting of iA Financial Corporation and information on the Board of Directors, governance practices and executive compensation.

The rules of conduct are intended to ensure the proper conduct of the annual meeting and provide, among other things, the way a shareholder may intervene at the meeting and ask questions.

The Information Document presents, among other things, information relating to the exercise of voting rights at the Annual Meeting of iA Insurance and information on the Board of Directors, governance practices and Board compensation.

To be noted, of the fifteen candidates who are nominated this year, two are new candidates: Ms. Ouma Sananikone and Ms. Rebecca Schechter.

Ms. Ouma Sananikone is a corporate director with extensive experience in finance, particularly in investment management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, covering all asset classes. She is a member of the boards of Innergex Renewable Energy and Ivanhoe Cambridge, among others, and served on the board of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec for 10 years.

Ms. Rebecca Schechter is an executive at Optum Behavioral Health, a leading provider of information and technology-based health services. She has a proven track record of profitable growth and business transformation in the areas of group programs, retirement, financial technology and healthcare.

All nominees are presented in the Circular.

If you have any questions or would like additional information regarding the Annual Meetings, please contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free from Canada and USA) or 1-514-982-7555 (from other countries).

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

